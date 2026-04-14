Shaq Gives Snubbed NBA Star Opportunity With Latest Announcement for His Dunkman League

Before he threw down his first dunk at the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Shaquille O’Neal pulled the then-unknown G-Leaguer aside and issued a simple challenge: “Nobody knows your name. Make ’em remember.”

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Mac McClung went out and scored a perfect 50 on his very first attempt, and the rest, as they say, is history. Now, three dunk titles later, the NBA still won’t give McClung a roster spot to call his own. So Shaq is trying to give him something else entirely: a stage built specifically for players like him. The reigning G League MVP has emerged as the ideal face of Shaq’s newly announced Dunkman League, a first-of-its-kind professional dunking competition set to debut this summer on TNT Sports.

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The league will feature 24 of the best dunkers competing across four group-stage events. Then the top performers will advance to the Dunkman World Championship and a $500,000 grand prize.

For McClung, a player who has spent years watching the NBA look the other way despite his jaw-dropping performances, the timing could not be more fitting. Shaq made the announcement during TNT’s pregame show, revealing a 24-player field and a $500,000 grand prize while making it clear who he wants leading the movement.

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“We’re trying to get McClung in it. We’ve got 24 Mac McClungs,” Shaq said, positioning him as the blueprint for the kind of athlete the league is built around. And now, that interest appears to be mutual. In a statement to Bleacher Nation, McClung confirmed his excitement about the opportunity and hinted that he is already preparing something special for the league’s debut.

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“I’m really excited to be a part of Dunkman and compete against the best pro dunkers in the world. I’ve been saving a few dunks that have never been seen or done and I feel like this is the perfect stage I can finally unleash my creativity. I’ll be ready to show the world this summer and have some fun out there.”

From “Nobody Knows Your Name” to the Face of Shaq’s New Vision

The 2023 dunk contest was the night everything changed. Before his win, hardly anyone outside of diehard basketball fans even knew McClung’s name. But after the contest, stars like Magic Johnson, Steph Curry, and Shaquille O’Neal were all singing his praises. O’Neal, in particular, was effusive, declaring that McClung “definitely saved the dunk contest,” a showcase that had been struggling for relevance. The moment felt like a full-circle validation of the challenge Shaq had whispered to him backstage.

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Imago Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung (0) competes in the slam dunk competition during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

But the real-world rewards, at least in the NBA, never came. McClung’s career has turned into a constant cycle between the G League and the NBA, bouncing across multiple teams with only brief appearances at the highest level despite dominating at the developmental level.

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He turned down millions in overseas offers, holding onto the belief that the NBA would eventually come around. “You can’t keep telling me no forever,” McClung said. Now, Big Diesel is making sure someone finally says yes.

Shaq’s vision for the Dunkman League comes from a simple belief that many of the world’s best dunkers are no longer on NBA rosters, and McClung’s journey is the clearest example of that gap.

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And as Shaq put it: “These athletes are innovators, and DUNKMAN is going to give them a global stage, real stakes, and a chance to build careers doing what they love.” The league will feature 24 elite dunkers, including viral stars like Jordan Kilganon, whom Shaq credited with helping start the movement. It is designed to turn dunking into a full-time profession rather than a one-night showcase.

For the man Shaquille O’Neal once told to make them remember, and who did exactly that three times over, the Dunkman League might finally be the stage the NBA never gave him.