Shaquille O’Neal Had to Ask Arnold Schwarzenegger for Help After Failing to Fulfill Strong Desire

Imagine getting basketball tips straight from Michael Jordan himself—who wouldn’t jump at that chance, right? Now flip the script: Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most dominant forces the game has ever seen, did the exact same thing. But not for hoops. This time, he was the student, not the master—and what he wanted help with had nothing to do with dunks or defense. Instead, it had everything to do with something he’s carried around for years: all 325 pounds of it.

Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t just tall—he was massive. At 7’1″ and 325 pounds during his prime, he redefined what it meant to be a “big man” in the NBA. Early on, he was built more like a powerful, athletic machine, but over time, the weight piled on, sparking real concerns about injuries to his knees, back, and feet. Still, none of it stopped him. Over 19 seasons with six teams, Shaq put up 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks a game, made 15 All-Star teams, won Rookie of the Year, an MVP, 3 Finals MVPs, 4 NBA titles, and landed in the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Lately, Shaquille O’Neal’s been on a different kind of mission. The Big Diesel wants to show off a body that can rival his playing days, only this time with more muscle and less bulk. On his show, The Big Podcast with Shaq, he brought on none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger—the king of chiseled chests. And Shaq didn’t waste any time asking for advice. “What would you tell me to do to get that big Arnold Schwarzenegger chest?” he asked, half-joking, half-serious. “Because my chest is okay… but I want to take my shirt off this summer.” Well, this has been his desire for years now.

Arnold, a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner and arguably the most iconic bodybuilder of all time, laid it out like a coach prepping his top student. He told Shaq the secret lies in four key exercises: bench press, incline press with a barbell, dumbbell (or machine) flies, and pullovers to open up the rib cage and stretch out the lats. That core routine, done right, would give Shaq the kind of chest he could proudly flex at the beach. “Then,” Arnold joked, “you can rip your shirt off anytime and make the chest go up and down.” Shaq soaked it all in, grinning ear to ear, clearly ready to trade free throws for flies—at least for the summer.

Shaq’s been on this fitness journey for a while now—and he’s not just dabbling, he’s serious. Back in 2021, he shared a photo of his progress and broke down his routine: “I’ve been doing this for six months and just eating fruit, protein shakes, salads, fish, chicken, and asparagus or other vegetables,” he said. “Very small portions and eating that every day has helped me lose 25–30 pounds.” It wasn’t just about dropping weight—it was about feeling better, moving better, and slowly reshaping the Diesel into something sleeker.

Fast-forward to 2023, and he’s still got that fire—but he’s also keeping it real. “I want to be able to take my shirt off on Instagram more than last time … I got a four-pack, but I want a 12-pack,” Shaq told US Weekly, half-laughing, half-determined. He admitted that excuses often get in the way, but with Arnold’s playbook now in hand, maybe this time he’ll finally get the shirtless summer moment he’s been chasing.

From fast food to Fantasy Labs: Inside Shaquille O’Neal’s body goals

Back in 2017, Shaquille O’Neal was already cooking up a plan—not in the kitchen, of course, but with his diet. “My goal is to be able to take my shirt off one last time for Instagram,” he told People, and he wasn’t playing around. Shaq had been on a strict eating plan for three weeks, packed with “a lot of chicken, a lot of fish and a lot of salad.” He kept it clean with six small meals a day and hit the gym regularly with 30 minutes of cardio followed by weights. “I need to start doing legs,” he admitted. “My legs are still kind of weak from playing, so I haven’t really done legs.” He even cut out soda, bread, and his beloved McDonald’s and Waffle House cheat days. “When I take my shirt off, I want you to see muscles everywhere,” he said, setting the bar high.

By 2023, the mission had evolved, but the shirtless goal remained. This time, Shaq took it to Instagram with a dramatic entrance into the gym, tank top on… until it wasn’t. He ripped it off and showed off his flexed, cut frame, striking full-on bodybuilder poses. “In my former life I was @philheath,” he wrote, tagging the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner and his trainer Roc Shabazz. “I eat about four or five times a day, but four of those meals used to be junk meals,” he shared. Now? Meal one is a shake, followed by egg wraps, salad, and clean proteins like chicken and steak. “You gotta cut out the little stuff. No more Cheetos, no more cupcakes… the more and quicker you can discipline yourself, the better and quicker you’ll see the results.”

But Shaq being Shaq, it didn’t stop with food or fitness—it had to come with a little flair. That same year, he unveiled Fantasy Labs in Las Vegas, a sensory experience with seven wild, themed rooms built around his personal dreams. He called it an “entertainment capital” and shared a sneak peek on Instagram, adding, “So now, when I go back to the Fantasy Labs, I can take my shirt off and I could be sexy while I’m in Vegas.” And to make it clear, he’s not just after abs—he’s after attitude. As Shaq proudly put it, he wanted to look “PHAT—pretty, hot and tempting.” Shirt or not, he’s clearly having the time of his life checking boxes off his ever-ambitious bucket list.