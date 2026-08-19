Shaquille O’Neal Introduces His First-Ever College Girlfriend During Unexpected Segment of His Dunk Contest Show

Shaquille O’Neal has had enough of the NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. The legend believes the event has lost its magic, prompting him to team up with TNT Sports for DUNKMAN, the world’s first professional dunking league, debuting in Summer 2026. But at Fanatics Fest, Shaq’s message took an unexpected turn. As he addressed the contest, one familiar face in the front row stole the spotlight.

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“Can I give a special shout-out to someone?” O’Neal asked the host. “America, this was my first college girlfriend, Camille. She was a stalker. She’s not even supposed to be here. Can you escort her out, please? I love you, Camille. No, Camille went to LSU with me. I love you, Camille.”

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Well, the camera did not turn towards Camille. But it is safe to say that Shaquille O’Neal had a big smile on his face on seeing his first-ever girlfriend.

Now, the 4-time NBA champ turned his attention towards the professional dunk contest. Earlier in April, legend Julius Erving urged NBA superstars to take center stage at the All-Star dunk contest. As the first champion of the Slam Dunk Contest, even he feels the energy dipping with every edition of the special segment.

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Recent contests have struggled to attract household names. Many participants now come from supporting NBA roles or the G League. Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon in 2016 offered memorable sparks. Mac McClung also revived interest with his performances. However, those moments have remained isolated. They have failed to create lasting momentum for the event.

Today, fresh ideas are harder to find. Props and elaborate setups often take center stage. As a result, the competition can feel manufactured instead of authentic. This is exactly where Shaquille O’Neal wants to strike.

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Shaquille O’Neal’s DUNKMAN could redefine how fans view the art of dunking

The legendary big man has achieved everything that is there to achieve in basketball. Championships, MVP, Finals MVP, and an Olympic gold medal to sum it up. Then why is he coming back with an exclusive dunking contest?

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“I can say this. The NBA All-Star dunk contest has been terrible for the past 10 years. Do you agree?” he asked the crowd. The cheers were a clear indication that the fans agree with O’Neal’s point.

Shaq believes dunking has evolved beyond the NBA. During his era, NBA players were considered the premier dunkers. Today, independent dunkers are pushing boundaries with athletic feats that even professional basketball players struggle to replicate, changing how fans view the art.

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“These kids are doing stuff that NBA players can’t even imagine to do. So that’s why we started a league for these dunkers,” the 54-year-old said with the competitors sitting beside him. “And we start Tuesday. And let me tell you now, excuse my French, you’re going to see some s*** you ain’t never seen before.”

Moreover, Shaquille O’Neal has placed a $500,000 reward for the champion of DUNKMAN. Simply put, Shaq wants to revive the lost art of dunking.