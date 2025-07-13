Shaquille O’Neal Is Pissed After Favourite Dealership Lands in Hot Waters for Failed Promise

“I treat them like girlfriends.” That’s how Shaquille O’Neal talks about his cars—and trust us, he’s got a lot of them. We’re not talking flings either. These are full-blown love affairs with everything from vintage rides to monster-sized trucks, all tailored to fit his 7-foot-1 frame. Shaq’s garage is a reflection of everything he is—big, bold, and full of personality, with every detail tailored to perfection. But here’s the twist: his go-to custom shop just hit the brakes on his next dream ride. Yep, even for the Big Diesel, it’s a 12-month wait.

And to think, Shaq had claimed he’d finally pump the brakes on buying new cars—but 2024 clearly had other plans. That year, he doubled down on his obsession, scooping up multiple Tesla Cybertrucks. They weren’t just about looks. With space, power, and undeniable Shaq appeal, they fit right into his ever-growing lineup. His garage? It now houses over 40 vehicles, ranging from sleek Lamborghinis to towering, customized trucks. And with some models costing north of a million dollars, there’s no doubt—Shaq’s building a collection as legendary as his NBA career.

Shaquille O’Neal might love his cars like girlfriends, but even the most patient man has a breaking point—and we just watched it happen in real time. In a recent Instagram post by Effortless Motors, Shaq was on FaceTime with the company, expecting an update on his long-delayed Corvette custom build. What he got instead was a harsh reality check. “I need to tell you about Corvette, man. I know you’ve been expecting it for months… I had a little bit more setback,” the dealer admitted. “I’mma just tell you the truth, Shaq, I think I need another like 12 months before this is done.”

View this post on Instagram

Shaq’s face said it all. Eyes closed, head tilted up, he let out a long, frustrated sigh—and then came the verdict: “Actually, I don’t want it, forget it… naah.” And with that, he cut the call. Just like that. No drama, just pure disappointment. The company tried to explain that the car had already been cut in half and was nearly done, but it was too late. As they captioned the clip, “When a legend like @shaq calls, you better deliver. But this custom build took way too long — now he’s mad mad and Effortless Motors is in hot water 🔥😤📞.”

What makes this sting even more is how it all began. Shaquille O’Neal’s bond with Effortless Motors wasn’t just transactional. It started with a twist. Back in 2024, LeBron James had publicly called out the company for using his name in promotional content without his approval. While LeBron wanted distance, Shaq leaned in. He bought a car from them, and then seven more. His purchases included three Cyberbeasts, a Mercedes Sprinter, and even the CEO’s personal ride. And when the service impressed him? Shaq did what Shaq does best: tipped big and stayed loyal. So yeah, watching that call cut off wasn’t just about a car, it was about trust.

Shaquille O’Neal forgets he bought a car. Again!

When most of us buy a car, it’s a whole event—months of planning, endless YouTube reviews, maybe even a spreadsheet or two. But when you’re Shaquille O’Neal? It’s just another Tuesday. The Big Diesel recently had a $160,000 custom Cadillac Escalade IQ delivered to one of his houses by Effortless Motors… and didn’t even remember buying it. In the now-viral clip, Shaq walks outside looking completely puzzled, trying to figure out who sent him this sleek, all-black electric SUV. “Did I order this?” he asked, genuinely confused, before slowly realizing—oh right, he bought it.

To be fair, this isn’t your regular, off-the-lot Escalade. Being 7’1″ means Shaq can’t just squeeze into any old ride, so he had the team at Effortless modify it with extended interior space, custom black trim, and massive 26” Forgiato Travis Scott wheels. Once he slid inside the spacious leather seat (behind a repositioned B-pillar, no less), Shaq lit up and turned pitchman instantly: “Hey Victor Wembanyama, all you 7-footers, you better call my boys.” Yep, classic Shaq, one minute confused, the next minute promoting like a pro.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time the Hall-of-Famer has forgotten about buying a vehicle. Just last year, Effortless Motors showed up with a fully customized Maybach sprinter van, and Shaq met them at the door, saying, “Oh, that’s right, I bought a sprinter.” Honestly, we’re just waiting for the day someone delivers a random car to see if he notices. But let’s not forget—Shaq may be hilariously forgetful with his cars, but he never forgets to give back. Between “Shaq to School,” “Shaq-a-Claus,” and his work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, he’s always showing up where it counts. So with Shaq forgetting his orders, Effortless Motors may have taken their time to make it—but unfortunately for them, Shaq hasn’t forgotten this time!

