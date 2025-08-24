Shaquille O’Neal Is Still Upset About Kobe Bryant Injustice as World Celebrates Lakers Legend

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant gave the NBA one of its most unforgettable dynasties. Three straight titles, countless highlights, and a partnership that could both implode and ignite in the same breath. Yet more than two decades later, it isn’t the old feud or the missed chances that eats at Shaq—it’s the way Kobe’s legacy is still being shortchanged.

The missed shots, the public clashes, the years it took to mend fences—that’s all history. What still gnaws at Shaq is something bigger: the feeling that Kobe’s place among the game’s immortals has been unfairly diminished.

On Kobe Bryant’s birthday, August 23, 2025, Shaquille O’Neal once again made his feelings clear. Speaking on the Straight Game podcast, Shaq explained that while debates about the “Greatest of All Time” will always include Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Kobe’s name too often gets skipped entirely.

“What frustrates me,” Shaq said, “is when people talk about the GOATs of the game and his name isn’t even mentioned. I don’t care who you pick, whether it’s Michael, LeBron, or Kobe, but at least mention all the names. Too often, it feels like people just skipped him completely, going straight from Mike to LeBron and leaving him out.”

For Shaquille O’Neal, it isn’t about declaring one definitive GOAT. He openly acknowledges that Jordan, LeBron, and Kobe all belong in the conversation. His demand is simple: respect Kobe’s legacy enough to mention him alongside the others.

While their clashes have been well-documented, Shaq shed light on how they eventually found a winning formula. “It was never a problem between us,” he explained. “More like, ‘Hey, you get it to me first,’ and I’d say, ‘No, I’m going to do what I do.’ But we never disrespected each other. Eventually, we figured out the formula: I’d go first for three quarters, and then the fourth quarter was all his. I didn’t even want the ball late in case I missed free throws. Once we locked that in, it just worked.”

That balance was the foundation for three championships between 2000 and 2002. Shaquille O’Neal dominated the paint early, Kobe closed with killer instincts late. The partnership might have been turbulent, but on the court, it was devastating.

Why Shaq Defends Kobe So Fiercely Now

Shaq’s defense of Kobe in GOAT debates is deeply personal. Their rivalry in the early 2000s was real, fueled by egos and competition. But after years of distance, the two reconciled well before Kobe’s tragic passing in 2020. In hindsight, Shaquille O’Neal has often expressed regret about letting pride get in the way, once saying, “I wish I’d called more.”

That regret now fuels advocacy. For Shaq, making sure Kobe gets his rightful recognition is not just about basketball history; it’s about honoring a brother. He knows the work ethic, the championships, and the impact Kobe left behind. To see him left out of GOAT lists feels, in Shaq’s words, like an injustice.

The debate around the “Greatest of All Time” is as old as the NBA itself. But in modern media, it often centers on two names: Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Kobe’s résumé, however, demands inclusion.

Five NBA Championships

Two Finals MVPs

18 All-Star selections

81-point game, second-highest in NBA history

So why is he skipped? Some argue advanced analytics hurt Kobe’s case. His shooting efficiency and true shooting percentage fall below players like LeBron or Stephen Curry. Rankings like Bleacher Report’s Top 100 in 2025 placed Kobe at No. 11, sparking backlash from peers and fans alike.

Shaquille O’Neal called that ranking “criminal.” Matt Barnes said Kobe was “second all-time.” Kenyon Martin argued that analytics can’t measure intangibles like Kobe’s mentality, leadership, and clutch gene. For Shaq, these dismissals are exactly why he keeps speaking up.

Shaq’s comments tend to resurface around August 23, Kobe’s birthday. Each year, tributes from fans and former players flood social media, celebrating his life and legacy. In 2025, the Straight Game podcast clip went viral, shared by accounts like @ClutchPoints and @LegionHoops, amplifying Shaq’s words to millions.

It wasn’t the first time. In 2024, he reacted strongly when Kobe was omitted from GOAT debates on national TV. In 2023, he posted tributes calling Kobe “Heaven’s MVP.” And at Kobe’s memorial service in 2020, Shaquille O’Neal delivered one of the most heartfelt speeches of his career: “Kobe was like a little brother.”

These consistent moments show how Kobe’s memory continues to fuel Shaq’s passion for setting the record straight.

Their story has always fascinated fans. From the dominance of the three-peat, to the public feud that tore the Lakers apart, to the reconciliation that brought closure before tragedy struck, Shaq and Kobe’s legacy is as much about their relationship as their rings.

Today, Shaquille O’Neal no longer talks about the fights or the friction. Instead, he talks about respect, respect for Kobe as one of the game’s greatest, and frustration when the world forgets to give it.

Shaq has spoken. For him, leaving Kobe Bryant out of the GOAT conversation is not only disrespectful, it’s rewriting history.

What about you? Do you think Kobe deserves to always be mentioned alongside Jordan and LeBron in the GOAT debate, or do the numbers tell a different story? Share your thoughts in the comments.