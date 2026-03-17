Shaquille O’Neal Leaves Fan in Tears After 5-Figure Surprise

Former NBA superstar turned analyst Shaquille O’Neal has always been a people’s man. The five-time NBA champion has mastered the art of random acts of kindness, frequently popping up at stores, gas stations, and pretty much every place you can think of to pay for rings, laptops, or even groceries. However, recently, Diesel took things further up a notch by presenting one of his fans with an expensive surprise.

This special moment occurred during Shaq’s recent appearance at the Boy & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA), a non-profit organization that provides safe, engaging after-school and summer environments for children and teens. There, the former NBA star teamed up with Carvana to help create a special moment for a deserving family by gifting them a car.

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In a clip which are garnered massive attention since then, Shaquille O’Neal is seen entering the BGCMA facility and handing the keys of a brand new Chevrolet Equinox worth anywhere between $29,995 to $40,000, depending on the features, to the club family.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro ATL (@bgcma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“A special day at our @shaq Club💙 Today, Shaquille O’Neal and Carvana helped create a meaningful moment by gifting a vehicle to a deserving Club family,” the caption of the post read.

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This heartwarming moment not only made the fan shed a few tears as she hugged Shaq, but it also added to the veteran’s long list of generous deeds he’s done for his supporters. From buying a young man an engagement ring after overhearing him asking about a layaway plan to buying a fan a laptop, the former NBA star never shies away from giving back to society.

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While that in itself is more than one could ask for, what makes Shaquille O’Neal even more impressive is that he doesn’t do it for the spotlight. On the contrary, he does simply because he loves to make others smile. So, there’s no doubt that Big Shaq is one of the realest and most lovable celebrities out there. Nonetheless, Shaq’s generosity isn’t just limited to his fans; it’s something that extends to his personal life as well.

Shaquille O’Neal says that even if he were dating a woman worth $100 billion, he’d still pay her bills

For most of his life, former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaquille O’Neal has been the one with the heavy pockets. However, if that wasn’t the case, not a lot would’ve changed, according to the Hall of Famer. This came to light when the host of the It’s Giving podcast, Sarah Fontenot, asked him if his partner were worth a whopping $100 billion, would he pay her mortgage if she asked him?

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To which Shaq replied without skipping a beat, “Of course,” he said. “We’re married, we do stuff together.” Then Fontenot took the question further, asking the Lakers legend whether he’d be willing to let his partner pay all the bills and treat his money as fun money? Interestingly, O’Neal gave his nod to this hypothetical situation. However, later during the conversation, he made a strong point.

USA Today via Reuters January 12, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal watches the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Orlando Magic at the Staples Center. Magic won 104-101. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

When the exchange shifted toward the power dynamics of the relationship, Shaq suggested that there cannot be two kings in a relationship. “I’m the king,” he said. “Can’t be two kings.” He suggested that he cannot be in a relationship with a woman who approaches the bond in a masculine way because of how he views the household.

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Fontenot challenged that idea directly. If he is willing to date a woman worth hundreds of billions of dollars, she suggested, that could easily change the balance. However, he disagreed. “If I marry a girl worth $200 billion, that’s okay,” he said. “Just because you make more money doesn’t make you masculine.” O’Neal pointed out that income and authority are two different things as he stood firm on his stance.