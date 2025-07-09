Shaquille O’Neal Left Tex-Mex Employee in Cold Sweats Before Offering Hefty Reward

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t just sitting on his $500 million empire—he’s out here using it to change lives. And no, it’s not about being flashy. It’s about making people smile. Shaq never wanted to be idolized just for being great at basketball—he’d rather be remembered for being kind. Just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Shaquille O’Neal made his way back to Texas—and yes, he’s been spotted all over Houston doing what he does best: being larger than life and spreading good vibes.

After popping up in New York for the upcoming season of Gravesend (even flying on his private jet to catch fireworks with his co-star Peter Gunz), the Big Aristotle decided to spend the holiday weekend closer to home. With his mom Lucille and daughter Amirah still living in the area, it’s no surprise Shaq ended up in H-Town and ended up being generous. Not the generosity we see on camera. And that’s exactly why we’re back with yet another feel-good story from the big man with the even bigger heart.

During his Sunday stop at The Original Ninfa’s Uptown in Houston, he left jaws dropping with a $1,000 tip for his server. Yep, one thousand dollars—just like that. And because this is Shaq we’re talking about, he also covered another table’s meal, proving once again that kindness is just how he rolls. And honestly, his whole vibe that day matched the gesture. Dressed in a floral Hawaiian shirt and sunglasses, Shaq didn’t ask for VIP treatment—he sat right in the middle of everyone else. And the executives’ words?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He was so kind and generous, offering to take pictures with anyone who wanted one and giving everyone high fives,” said executive chef Patti Delgado, who also served him crispy tacos and got a front-row seat to his sense of humor. “I took him his plate, and when I set it down, he said, ‘Wait a second, what is this?’ and I said, ‘The crispy tacos you ordered.’ Then he said, ‘No, I’m just kidding! Look at your face!’” Delgado laughed, clearly still enjoying the moment. Next, the restaurant summed it up perfectly on Instagram.

AD

via Imago Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal stands on the sidelines before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“Thanks for sharing a meal with us—and what a treat for the team!” Because when Shaq’s in the building, you don’t just get tacos. You get a full-course experience of laughs, selfies, and a tip that servers won’t forget anytime soon. Shaquille O’Neal’s legendary generosity doesn’t stop at restaurants—he’s been out here buying strangers engagement rings, paying off Walmart tabs, and always showing love to everyday folks. His mindset? Simple: treat everyone with the same respect.

“You can have all of this, and all of that, but how are you to the regular man?” he said, quoting Muhammad Ali: “You can judge a man by the way he treats a famous man, the same way as he treats a guy that’s taking out the garbage.” And when it comes to tipping, he keeps it fun. “I’ve been asking for the last 20 years, ‘How much you want?’” he said. One time, a server boldly asked for $10,000—Shaq laughed, said he couldn’t do that, but still gave her $1,000.

Shaquille O’Neal turns dress shopping into a memory for life

Imagine heading to New York for a special dress—and walking out with it paid for by Shaquille O’Neal. That’s exactly what happened to 14-year-old Karmin and her mom, Diana Perez, who drove eight hours from Virginia to find the perfect outfit for Karmin’s quinceañera. They stopped by O’Couture Boutique in Staten Island, and in a scene straight out of a movie, Shaq pulled up in a fleet of SUVs and casually walked through the door. “I looked outside, and I saw Shaq standing at the door, and I was like, you look like Shaq, and he said, ‘I wish,’” said boutique manager Loretta Opre. Naturally, she followed up with: “Did you just lie to me?”

Shaq’s in New York filming Gravesend, but clearly the man knows how to multitask. He surprised the store’s staff and customers during the Fourth of July weekend with an impromptu visit that turned into something incredibly sweet. As the boutique later posted, “LOOK WHO’S IN THE HOUSE TODAY 🔥🏀 @shaq the ONE & ONLY stopped into @o_coutureboutique_ today… With Shaq in the building, everyone gets a dress!!” No kidding—Shaq paid for everyone’s outfits. “He was such a sweet guy… he paid for all the girls’ dresses, and it was just awesome,” Opre added.

Karmin and her mom didn’t just get the dresses they dreamed of—they got a story they’ll never forget. Shaq took pictures with fans, laughed with the staff, and even gave opinions on the dress picks. No audio in the video, but the smiles said it all. From filming scenes to gifting quinceañera dreams, Shaq once again proved that spreading joy is just part of his day job.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad