Shaquille O’Neal Makes Major Announcement for 2026 Super Bowl LX

The Big Game weekend already has the Super Bowl and Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show. However, the event can’t be complete without the biggest entertainer of all time. DJ Diesel is back with Shaq’s Fun House, a full-scale interactive carnival. In its eighth edition, Shaquille O’Neal is bringing back his pre-game festivities while headlining it himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Shaq’s Fun House?

Shaq’s Fun House has become a staple event, combining music, entertainment, and larger-than-life fun. The event, dubbed “Part Circus, Part Carnival, Part Festival” promises an unforgettable experience. There is a simple logic behind this, as explained by the 4x NBA champion. “Shaq’s Fun House was created because all the corporate parties are guys just standing around. They just look at each other and talk. I wanted something different.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Medium Rare produces the event in partnership with Authentic Live, the same team behind other high-profile Super Bowl weekend events such as Gronk Beach, SI The Party, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate, and The Shaq Bowl. From the beginning, Shaq wanted the event to provide a top-notch fan experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaq’s Fun House (@shaqsfunhouse) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“From day one, I wanted Shaq’s Fun House to be the party for the people,” O’Neal said. “A lot of Big Game events feel like they are only for VIPs. At my party, you buy a ticket and your night is taken care of. The music, the rides, the food, the open bar, the wild moments, it is all included, so you can just show up and have fun. San Francisco is one of the best sports towns in the world, and I cannot wait to turn Cow Palace into the most fun place to be outside of the Big Game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Date, venue, line-up for Shaq’s Super Bowl party

This won’t be the first time O’Neal has celebrated a major sporting event in the Bay Area. Last year, he was in San Francisco during NBA All-Star Weekend, assisting with TNT’s “Inside the NBA” live broadcasts from Pier 48 alongside co-hosts Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson. That’s why he is excited to be back again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“San Francisco is one of the best sports towns in the world, and I cannot wait to turn Cow Palace into the most fun place to be outside of the Big Game,” O’Neal said.

Shaq’s Fun House, presented by Credit One Bank, will return for its eighth year during Big Game weekend, once again serving as the unofficial kickoff to the festivities surrounding football’s biggest night. The 2026 edition will take place on Friday, February 6, in San Francisco, transforming the historic Cow Palace into an all-inclusive entertainment playground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIV (@livmiami) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The tickets for the 21-and-over event start at $249.99 for general admission and include an all-inclusive open bar. This year’s Shaq’s Fun House music lineup is bringing the heat! Tiësto, T-Pain, Disco Lines, IRIE, Myles O’Neal, and of course, DJ Diesel will be on the incredible, jaw-dropping mainstage. Apart from music, it also features SHAQ’s Carnival Midway, including oversized rides, games, interactive circus performers, attractions, carnival fun foods, and more.

Last year, New Orleans brought the energy, and more than 5,000 were part of it. Expect the San Francisco Bay Area to bring the same year, and who knows, they might make it the largest edition yet.