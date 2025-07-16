Shaquille O’Neal Picks Michael Jordan Over Kobe Bryant for One Reason After Ripping Media Decision

Sometimes, when Wi-Fi lags and reality drags, your mind does cartwheels into other worlds. Not paradise, but places where the rules bend just enough to make life interesting. You swap faces, swap fates, maybe even draft your dream team. Turns out, Shaquille O’Neal does it too. And when he picks his fantasy squad, things get unexpectedly personal.

Shaq completed the NBA Rainbow after playing for 6 franchises over a 19-year-long career. Glorious is the only word that defines the 7’1″ giant’s NBA legacy. In his era, O’Neal has played with and against some of the greatest players in the history of the league. This includes Kobe Bryant, of course. And Penny Hardaway, Steve Nash, Dwyane Wade, and others. And well, 4 rings, one MVP, and 15 All-Star appearances later, one could simply say that Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest centers in the NBA’s history.

However, if he could switch out any teammates for a person of the same position but different time, who would he pick and swap? Now, that’s an interesting question. And of course, Diesel has an answer for that. Recently, he joined Bailey Jackson for the seventh episode of the Off The Record podcast.

And well, well, here’s what Shaq said: “I’ll go with Mike with Kobe. Trying to win championships—ring culture. Love to play with Mike to learn from him. Or get rid of Penny and give me Magic Johnson, ’cause he was fancy with it. I like being on the end of something fancy.”

One shooting guard for another. And one point guard for another. Shaquille O’Neal knows exactly what he’s doing. He wants to swap Kobe with Michael Jordan for the ring culture. That championship mentality that brought 6 glories to the Chicago Bulls. Let’s not forget, the Mamba had 5 rings with the Lakers in his time. Meanwhile, O’Neal swaps Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway for Magic Johnson. Again, another ring culture that comes with style. Fancy is the word you’re looking for.

But hey, this swapping comes days after Shaq grilled the Bleacher Report for the Top 100 Best Players list that threw Kobe Bryant out of the Top 10. Surely, he would still want to see Bryant on the highest pedestal even if he picked MJ to be his teammate in a different universe.

Furious Shaquille O’Neal slams Top 100 list for their Kobe Bryant decision

Some things in basketball come with an unspoken rulebook. Like never putting Stephen Curry at No. 10 while dropping Kobe Bryant to No. 11. But Bleacher Report broke that code. And suddenly, Shaquille O’Neal broke the internet. The Diesel took to X, no emojis, no sugarcoating—just five heavy words: “Kobe at 11 is criminal.” The tweet hit harder than a dunk in traffic. Legacy matters. And Shaq made that crystal clear.

This wasn’t some barbershop debate. This was Bleacher Report’s Top 100 NBA Players of All Time list. And when Kobe slipped outside the top 10, you could feel Staples Center ghosts stirring. Sure, Shaq once said he’d swap Kobe for Michael Jordan in a fantasy draft. But in real life, when the rankings get ruthless, he turns into a one-man defense squad. The Big Aristotle wasn’t whispering. He was roaring. And this time, the media was in his crosshairs.

via Imago Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal with Lakers’ championship trophy

Basketball fever burns hotter when legends mix fantasy with fire. Shaquille O’Neal may swap Kobe Bryant for Michael Jordan in a dream, but in reality, he guards Kobe Bryant’s legacy like it’s Game 7. One list rattled the cage, and the Diesel roared back. Because ring culture might shape his picks, but respect? That’s forever etched in purple and gold.