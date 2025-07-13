Shaquille O’Neal Raises The Stakes For Jerry Jones’ Cowboys After Risking 50-Acre Asset In Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal has always been larger than life—on the court, in the booth, behind the DJ table, and now apparently… on a Texas ranch. That’s right. The Big Diesel just raised the stakes for Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys in a way that only he could—by wagering a 50-acre chunk of land in Texas if they don’t win the Super Bowl this year.

Wearing a cowboy hat like he was born in the middle of a Coors Light commercial, Shaquille O’Neal took a shot at ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who, as always, was in peak “Cowboys hate mode.” O’Neal called in under his legendary alter ego “Tex Johnson” and told Stephen A., “I live on a 50-acre farm right down here in Texas; if they don’t win the Super Bowl, you can have my farm.” He even held up deed papers to “Tex Johnson’s Farm” like he was on an episode of Yellowstone. “Here is the paper to Tex Johnson’s farm. If we don’t win that Super Bowl, you can have it. You can have the deed and the trust, it’s all yours.”

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t stop there. He doubled down harder than the Mavericks chasing a third star, throwing in a full-fledged motivational pep talk for Dak Prescott: “Let’s go, Dak Prescott! I believe in you, Dak!” Not satisfied with just putting the “farm” on the line, Shaquille O’Neal made another high-stakes promise: “If we lose to the Eagles, I will wear this dress in front of my restaurant at the Paris Hotel. With no underwear on.”

First off—yikes. Second off—commitment. You have to respect it. This man is out here throwing down life-altering challenges over football games like it’s the ‘90s again and Shaq is still battling David Robinson in the paint. Well, not exactly.

According to DallasBasketball.com, Shaquille O’Neal owns a $1.4 million home in Carrollton, Texas, sitting on a 9,931-square-foot lot. That’s not exactly 50 acres unless you’re measuring in NBA arenas. But hey, maybe “Tex” has more land stashed away than we think. After all, if Rick Ross can buy a buffalo farm, who’s to say Shaq doesn’t have a few horses grazing somewhere out there?

Whether or not the deed is real, the stakes are emotional. The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995—the same year Toy Story was released and Shaq was still with the Magic. So yeah, the drought is real, and Shaquille O’Neal is putting his imaginary livestock where his mouth is.

From Big Man in the Paint to Big Man in the Booth

While he’s hyping the Cowboys off-field, Shaquille O’Neal is also continuing his second (and third, and fourth) act in life. From TNT’s Inside the NBA( well, ESPN now, but that’s a wound let’s rather not open) to spinning EDM bangers as DJ Diesel, Shaq’s been doing it all.

Now, he’s got a new partner behind the booth—his own son, Myles O’Neal. The two just announced they’re performing together at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on July 12. Shaq shared the news by photoshopping their faces onto the Step Brothers movie poster with the caption: “Did we just become best friends?? Touch my drumset again and you’re dead.” If that doesn’t scream millennial dad humor, nothing does.

And to be honest, we’re here for it. This isn’t just another dad-son project. The “O’Neal Boyz” have done plenty of gigs together, and Shaq’s status as a DJ celebrity is the real deal. He’s played NBA events, music festivals, and even some of the country’s biggest clubs. At 53, he’s still moving crowds—only this time, with bass drops instead of drop steps.

On the football side of things, the Cowboys are doing their part. One of the draft’s biggest surprises came when East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. fell to them at No. 76. A first-round talent who slid due to a September ACL injury, Revel could be the next great shutdown corner once cleared, especially with Trevon Diggs dealing with his own ACL issues.

According to USA Today’s Bucs Wire, Revel might just be the “biggest surprise” in the entire draft class once he gets going. And with Jourdan Lewis gone, DaRon Bland in a contract year, and Diggs on uncertain footing, there’s real opportunity in Dallas’ secondary. Across three years at ECU, Revel had 70 tackles, 3 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and even housed a pick-6. When he hits the field—likely in October—he’s expected to compete for real rotational minutes, if not start outright.

At the end of the day, this is classic Shaquille O’Neal—entertaining, unpredictable, and always ready to raise the stakes. Whether he’s hyping up Dak Prescott, making DJ moves with his son, or preparing to dress like Aunt Jemima outside a steakhouse, the man knows how to keep the spotlight burning.

So will “Tex Johnson’s Farm” survive the season? Will the Cowboys finally hoist a trophy before Friends gets its next reboot? And most importantly—will Shaq keep his pants on? Whatever happens, one thing’s for sure: Shaquille O’Neal is still the most fun bet in sports.