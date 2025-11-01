Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Biggest Worry About Ernie Johnson During Inside the NBA’s ESPN Move

Basketball’s most beloved studio show, Inside the NBA, went through a major shift this summer. After decades of laughter, debates, and unforgettable moments on TNT, the show’s rights were transferred to ESPN and ABC. The move shook not just fans but the crew too, who were an integral part of it. For Shaquille O’Neal, it brought a real sense of concern that the transition might take away the family-like magic that defined Inside the NBA.

Shaq was initially skeptical about how the show would function under its new network. During the offseason, he openly expressed fears that the show might lose its trademark spark if the panel’s creative freedom was restricted, given the network also has a set identity to maintain. However, those concerns have since eased.

In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the former NBA superstar confirmed that, despite the shift, things have largely remained the same. “It feels the same people in the building. The camera people, the runners, production people, TK, Fiorella, and it was nice that we can keep the guys together, that was that was my whole thing,” he told Eisen. But this wasn’t even the biggest fear of the Big Man.

“It would have been weird working away, not from Chuck and Kenny, but from Ernie. You and Ernie have a special place in my heart. You guys are always so professional, nice to everyone, and always fair. That’s what I’ve always loved about you, sir,” Shaq highlighted. Well, we all have seen how Inside the NBA has aged over the decade, but what has stayed constant is that it has become a part of the fans’ story more than just basketball. The panelist pulling out random dare to breaking down basketball, it ruled TNT for years, and no doubt, Shaq too was deeply connected with a few of them there.

“You may have your opinions, but you always fair. You’re never derogatory. You never show favorites. And that’s why I have a tremendous amount of respect for you. That’s why anytime you want me to be on your show, I will always be on your show. I love you. I love your wife. So, I was more concerned about being separated from the great Ernie Johnson,” Shaquille O’Neal further revealed. The former NBA star gave his long-time colleague and close friend Ernie Johnson his flowers.

Shaq’s worry doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as he and Ernie have the utmost level of respect for each other. The two share great on-screen presence along with humor and deep basketball analysis.

Nonetheless, it’s great to see the fan favorite show not lose its sparkle despite undergoing a massive overhaul during the summer. Speaking of which, the show was yet again at its best recently when fellow panelist Kenny Smith was given a lot of heat for his insane comparison.

Kenny Smith receives heat from Shaquille O’Neal and Co. after making a wild Austin Reaves comparison

One of the biggest things that basketball fans love about Inside the NBA is the cast’s natural chemistry and humor. And all of that was on display as during the show’s third broadcast on their new network, Kenny Smith compared Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves to former LA star Jeremy Lin. What Smith thought should be a compliment for AR quickly turned sour. That’s because Charles Barkley quickly intervened and labeled Smith a “hater“.

Then Shaquille O’Neal tried to defend the statement. Meanwhile, Ernie Johnson interceded as well and said, “The Jeremy Lin comp is a little… a little bit of a stretch.” At the same time, Barkley pointed out that Reaves has been a good player for a few years now, unlike Jeremy Lin, who basically came out of nowhere. It all turned into a huge debate with Smith claiming that apart from calling Austin Reaves “The new Jeremy Lin,” he also named him “baby Luka.”

Well, it’s hard to agree with Kenny Smith here, as to be fair, Reaves has been knocking at the door for quite some time now. Nonetheless, even though it might have been an error of judgment by Smith, it’s the fact that his fellow panelists were so quick to call him out that everyone seems to love about Inside the NBA. So, even though the network might’ve changed everything else about your beloved show seems to be just the same.