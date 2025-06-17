Shaquille O’Neal’s Ex-Wife Shaunie Erases Tribute to 5 Children as New Tattoo Goes Viral

NBA players and tattoos go hand in hand—it’s almost tradition at this point. From LeBron James marking his “Chosen 1” legacy to Kevin Durant’s massive back tattoo honoring Tupac and biblical verses, these guys wear their stories like jerseys. But it’s not just the players—now, their wives, girlfriends, and even exes are lining up at the ink chair too, getting names of their children, personal milestones, or powerful memories etched into skin. And guess who we just spotted adding fresh ink to her story? Yep, Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife—Shaunie is back under the needle, and the reason behind it might just surprise you.

Shaq and Shaunie Henderson’s love story had all the charm of a Hollywood romance. They met in L.A., and Shaq was all in from the start—even showing up at a “Star Wars” premiere just to spend time with her. The two got married in 2002 and built a close-knit blended family. They share four kids—Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah—and Shaunie’s son Myles, whom Shaq proudly raised as his own. Through all the highs and lows, one thing was always clear: they deeply loved their children.

That love was once etched right into Shaunie’s skin—a delicate butterfly perched on a flower, its petals carrying the names of all her children. A quiet, beautiful tribute to the family she and Shaquille O’Neal built. But now, an Instagram post has fans wondering: has that love faded since their split back in 2011? Honestly, we doubt it—because if there’s one thing that doesn’t change, it’s a mother’s love. What has changed, though, is the ink. That old 2000s design just got a massive cover-up. In its place? A fresh, floral piece—sleek, modern, and bursting with bright blues and pinks. Totally, Shaunie.

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie divorced in 2011, with Shaq later admitting his infidelity and living a

“double life” played a major role in their split. Shaunie was granted full legal and physical custody of their four children, though Shaq remained actively involved in co-parenting. Despite their past, the two have maintained a respectful relationship, working together for the well-being of their kids.

Shaunie’s been living her best life since marrying Pastor Keion Henderson in May 2022—but with that new title of “First Lady” have come a few raised eyebrows. Some folks from his Houston congregation are side-eyeing her latest tattoo, wondering if it really fits the image of a pastor’s wife. After all, church traditionalists have their own ideas of what “First Lady energy” should look like.

But let’s be real—Shaunie’s never been one to fit neatly into anyone’s box. Her new ink isn’t just trendy; it’s meaningful. She’s blending faith and flair, motherhood and media mogul status, all while staying true to herself.

The meaning behind Shaquille O’Neal’s body art

When it comes to tattoos that really hit the heart, Shaq’s ink dedicated to his family stands out the most. On his right wrist, Shaq has a patch that includes the names of his ex-wife Shaunie, and two of their sons—Myles and Shareef. It’s a quiet but powerful tribute to the family they built together, despite everything that came later. And on the inside of his left wrist, you’ll find the names of his daughters—Taahirah, Amirah, and Me’Arah—etched in ink. It’s clear these names weren’t just for show; they’re a part of him, literally. Even with the public breakup, these tattoos remain untouched—

But that’s not all when it comes to Shaquille O’Neal’s tattoo story. The man also went big on inspiration and identity. Just below a fiery “AGAINST THE LAW” tattoo on his right shoulder, Shaq has a giant Superman logo—his favorite alter ego and nickname. Not surprisingly, the love for that title runs deep; he even doubled down with another Superman logo on his left shoulder, this one paired with the phrase “MAN OF STEEL.” Then there’s his motivational “The World Is Mine” tattoo—a hand gripping the globe—reminding him of the grind it took to rise from doubters to dynasty. Add to that a ripped boxer with the word “BIG” and a huge championship-style ring inked with the word “DOG,” and you start to get the full picture of a man who’s not shy about his strength, ambition, or swagger.

And of course, Shaq’s tattoos wouldn’t be complete without a few more deeply personal touches. He’s got an angel on his left forearm—possibly for guidance or protection—and the name “DIESEL DOC” inked across his chest, tying back to both his rap name and alter ego. On his left forearm? A massive target tattoo that’s left fans guessing—maybe a dig at the pressure he faced during his prime, or maybe just a playful jab at all those Hack-a-Shaq fouls. Either way, every inch of ink tells a story, and if you look closely enough, Shaq’s skin reads like a biography in bold, black lines.

Shaunie’s latest ink isn’t about erasing the past—it’s about embracing who she is now. By choosing a bold, modern design, she celebrates her growth while honoring her journey.