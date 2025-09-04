Shaquille O’Neal’s $40K Gift To Young Wrestler Comes With One Condition

Shaq’s generosity once again won the Internet over. From paying for strangers’ engagement rings and store bills to the Shaq-a-Claus and everything else his namesake foundation does, O’Neal has a habit of spending his time doing unconditional good. And the man is humble enough to say that he only does it to follow what his father, Joe Toney, asked him to do when he made it big.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, unlike his general acts of kindness, it was conditional this time. Shaquille O’Neal became a fan of the teen wrestler, Tamara Humphries, and wanted to do something special for her. With the help of his favorite gearheads at Effortless Motors, he gifted her a car. Just like that, he prevented the young athlete’s entire summer from getting wasted. Firefly, which is her wrestling name, responded with gratitude in a personal call with Shaq. But this gift came with strings attached.

The NBA legend discovered Humphries through videos of her wrestling. He contacted her family with an offer to sponsor her in any way. That’s when Shaq discovered that Humphries had no means to get to her practices. She had taken the summer off from wrestling to work and save up for a car.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Humphries recalled to media, “My mom was like, ‘My daughter has been working really hard to get a car, and he was like, ‘Okay well let me know what car you want.‘ ” It was that easy for Shaq to agree.

His go-to car dealership, Effortless Motors delivered a 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander to Firefly. The business owner and Shaq’s mentee, Daniel Ubario even connected Humphries to Shaq via Facetime. During the call, Shaq listed some of his expectations from Humphries

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Humphries (@firefly.tee) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“I’m a big fan of you body slamming people,” he said right before Firefly promised to excel in her sport. He also told her, “You keep listening to your mom and dad, you keep your grades up.” Fair enough. It’s the same advice Shaq gave his own kids and his young fans. But Firefly got another extra condition.

AD

“No boys. Stay away from the boys.” Okay… This reminds us of when Angel Reese advised Kiyan Anthony to stay away from girls. And Angel is Shaq’s prodigy, so…

Humphries’ family and friends were in the room and they seemed to agree with Shaq in chorus. The teen agreed with a slew of okays, maybe under peer pressure, who knows. Shaq’s parenting approach has always been known to be a mixture of love and strictness, aimed at ensuring his kids do their best to fulfill their potential.

Firefly is like one of Shaq’s daughters

Shaquille O’Neal’s generous gifts usually don’t come with strings attached. He pays for everyone in a store or drops a $4,000 tip to a server with no conditions. During his recent New York trips, he bought a teen a Quinceañera dress and distributed hundreds of sneakers to kids at the Brooklyn Hoops Academy. His only expectation for them was to listen to their mom and dad.

But his little demand from Firefly wasn’t new either. Shaq’s three daughters – Taahirah, Amirah, and Me’Arah – have to deal with that too. O’Neal claims he has intimidated his daughters’ dates in the past though, Taahirah denied it.

He sort of reserves this kind of stereotypical tiger dad advice for Angel Reese too. And he’s publicly intimidated certain people who came after the Chicago Sky star. Tamara Humphries could be the next Angel if she sticks to Shaq’s advice. Maybe even get a Reebok deal in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After Shaq paid for and had the car delivered, Tamara wrote on Instagram, “After struggling to get to practice, not making tournaments due to the distance, Ubers and Lyfts back and forth from college, I was blessed with a Mitsubishi Outlander 2025 from the one and only SHAQUILLE O’NEAL @shaq with the help of the amazing @effortless_motors crew at @palmpalmpgh.”

Humphries is not only grateful to Shaq, she also agreed to his advice. On the record. Effortless Motors got it on camera. The Big Aristotle won’t hesitate to scare off Firefly’s dates if it comes down to it.