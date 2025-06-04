Shaquille O’Neal’s Request for Caitlin Clark Had Angel Reese Jumping With Immediate Response

Remember: “All the baddies wear Reebok.” Who said that? Angel Reese. Say no more! When the WNBA sensation speaks, you listen. As you know, Shaquille O’Neal is in pursuit of revival for his longtime allies, Reebok. And this quest has the LA Lakers legend knocking at Reese with a special request. Not to forget, Shaq and Angel share a close mentorship relationship. Now the question is: Will the Chicago Sky forward agree?

Both LSU graduates, O’Neal, have been mentoring the 23-year-old since her college days. Therefore, Reese considers him her mentor, uncle, and friend. So, when Shaq offered his deal, she couldn’t say no. Instead, there was an air of excitement enveloping her in no time. In Episode 3 of Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal on Netflix, a pair of peach and lavender sneakers by Reebok made him get in touch with Reese.

To be precise, the brand already signed the Sky star, so they made those boldly colored shoes with her in mind. “I like it so much, I’m going to ask Angel to debut in the game. I’m that comfortable and that confident this year,” Shaq said. Simply put, he wanted his mentee to debut those shoes against Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever.

“As you know, this is big for me. Hopefully, you feel the same way. Shaq is an important person in my life. He’s like a friend; he’s like a father figure. He’s just somebody who really cares for me. So, you know, what’s important to him is important to me,” Reese shared about her relationship with the NBA legend.

“We’re underdogs. Everybody’s counting us out. And we’re coming for everybody. And you are the perfect person to help us relaunch. I appreciate y’all,” Shaq added. “I’m really excited for what’s coming,” Angel Reese began, brimming with purpose. “I didn’t want to be one of just the athletes who got fallen in through Nike. I wanted to be able to stand out and start something new.”

USA Today via Reuters Mar 3, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese takes a photo for senior night with former LSU player and NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey, and Reese’s mother Angel Webb against the Kentucky Wildcats at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, with admiration, she says, “Shaq and AI, they did a great job bringing Reebok into the light. And on the women’s side, nobody has done that. So, I wanted to be one of the first.” Her dream is bigger than sneakers. “I just want everybody walking down the street in Reebok,” she confesses. “Growing up, everybody always pushed, like, wearing Nike. And they didn’t really push wearing Reebok.” Thus, when Shaquille O’Neal said, “I just want everybody walking down the street in Reebok. In a perfect world, say yes, please say yes. What is it? In a perfect world, I would like you to debut them against Caitlin Clark.” But guess her response?

Angel Reese’s two-word reply to this request was enough to define her excitement. She said: “Oh yeah!” And Shaq promised he’ll be courtside for the first game of the 2025 WNBA. Moreover, Angel is already a part of the Reebok family. Therefore, Shaq‘s quest for signings and failure didn’t matter here. Nonetheless, his search for big names for revival continues nonstop. The Big Shamrock is putting his heart and soul into it.

What is Shaquille O’Neal’s favorite Angel Reese contract with Reebok?

Angel Reese took another bold step in her rising career as she agreed to a multi-year endorsement extension with Reebok, the brand confirmed to ESPN in 2024. Set to debut her signature shoe in 2026, the Chicago Sky star joined an elite list of just six active WNBA players with such a deal. “Reebok and Angel are growing together every day, and our visions for the future are aligned,” said Reebok’s Jide Osifeso. “We’re excited to continue the relationship with a ground-up build of her signature silhouette.”

Though the exact numbers remain under wraps, Reese has made it clear that her latest deal is a financial game-changer. She admitted her WNBA salary alone did not cover all her expenses, so this partnership brings much-needed balance. Always one to stay ahead, she is also cashing in on other major NIL deals with brands like Beats by Dre and Reese’s Pieces. Reese is making smart moves on and off the court.

via Imago May 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) talks to her teammates during the first half of a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is not just part of Reebok—she is the pulse of its revival. With Shaquille O’Neal guiding her and a signature shoe on the way, she is shaping the future with every step. This is bigger than sneakers. It is about legacy, loyalty, and lifting a brand back to glory. And both stars are striving for the uprising.