Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Has No Words After Reebok’s Massive Angel Reese Announcement

The long wait is over, and it looks like the Sneaker Gods have finally smiled. Do you remember, Shaquille O’Neal was on a quest to revive Reebok’s waning dynasty? Yes, he wasn’t alone in this journey. He had the NBA’s brightest star, Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, as his wingman. That’s not all, because the Chicago Sky’s forward Angel Reese was in the mix. Well, she made a statement and now lives by it. “All the baddies wear Reebok.”

Now, on Wednesday, Reebok made an announcement. However, this was far from an ordinary call for attention. Instead, it sounded more like a war-horn aimed directly at the competition. With a bold message, the brand declared one thing loud and clear—they are back with a bang, and they brought Angel Reese with them. Holding a pair of ivory low-top kicks and dressed in silver and bling, the 23-year-old WNBA star posed proudly for the brand.

The caption: Introducing the Angel Reese 1. Coming soon.

Yes, the much-awaited Angel Reese 1 is about to hit the shelf. And guess what, even Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef O’Neal, is awestruck. So much so that the 25-year-old was left speechless, as he simply shared the post on his Instagram Story. Yes, no captions, no fire emoji. Nothing. Nada!

Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being called for a technical foul in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

Angel Reese just turned sneaker dreams into glittering reality. Nearly a year after Reebok confirmed her signature line, the brand finally dropped the curtain on the Angel Reese 1. Dubbed “Diamond Dust,” the debut colorway shines bright like her game—gritty, glamorous, and unapologetically bold. Inspired by the low-cut Engine A she’s been rocking, the silhouette brings elegance to the floor. It’s sleek, white, and shimmers with attitude under every light it catches.

With this reveal, Reese steps into rare air. She becomes the second WNBA player to land a Reebok signature sneaker, trailing only the legendary Rebecca Lobo from 1997. That’s nearly three decades between drops, and Reese just smashed the gap like she owns the lane. According to Reebok, the “Diamond Dust” Angel Reese 1 will hit shelves in 2026. While the official date stays locked away, the buzz? That’s already shaking the sneaker world to its core.

Shaquille O’Neal and Angel Reese go way back, starting with their shared LSU roots and growing through years of bold ambition. Since her college days, the Lakers legend has guided her with a mix of wisdom, support, and charisma. Naturally, when Shaq reached out with a deal, Reese felt the energy shift instantly. Then, during Netflix’s Power Moves, a glimpse of peach and lavender Reeboks sealed the beginning of this powerhouse partnership.

Shaquille O’Neal had a bold request for Angel Reese

Reebok had Angel Reese locked in, so they crafted those bold, electric kicks with her game in mind. Then came Shaq, brimming with pride, declaring he would ask his star mentee to debut them on the biggest stage. And what better showdown than a clash with Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever? Confident and fired up, Shaq’s vision was as loud as the shoes themselves.

“As you know, this is big for me. Hopefully, you feel the same way. Shaq is an important person in my life. He’s like a friend; he’s like a father figure. He’s just somebody who really cares for me. So, you know, what’s important to him is important to me,” Reese shared about her relationship with the NBA legend.

Jul 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Shaquille O'Neal, AKA DJ Diesel, performs before the game between the San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jacks at Seat Geek Stadium.

Shaq made it loud and clear—they’re the underdogs, and they’re coming for everyone. To relaunch Reebok, he needed fire, and Angel Reese brought the match. She spoke with pride, saying she never wanted to fade into the Nike crowd. Instead, she chose to build something bold. Inspired by Shaq and AI, she’s aiming higher than sneakers. Thus O’Neal pleaded: “I just want everybody walking down the street in Reebok. In a perfect world, say yes, please say yes. What is it? In a perfect world, I would like you to debut them against Caitlin Clark.” Without a moment’s hesitation, Reese promised with a two-word response: “Oh yeah!”

Thus, “All the baddies wear Reebok,” and Angel Reese just gave that slogan a soul. From Shaq’s vision to Iverson’s legacy, the torch now blazes in her hands. Even Shareef O’Neal stood in awe, silenced by the shine his father helped spark. The kicks are loud, the moment louder, and the mission? Bigger than sneakers. Reese is not walking into history quietly. She’s strutting, shining, and bringing the whole game with her.