Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir Sends Message to Medical Team After Sacramento Hospital Visit

“We don’t need another basketball player,” Shaquille O’Neal once said, a message rooted in two things: his priority on education and hard work, and the sacrifices his career demanded. Basketball kept him so busy that he missed birthdays, school events, and even Christmas with his kids. But life has a funny way of writing its own script. His son, Shaqir O’Neal, didn’t exactly follow that advice; he’s chasing hoops at Sacramento State, determined to carve his own path on the court. And yet, it’s not just the game Shaqir inherited from his dad.. He also carries Shaq’s big heart.

Shaqir O’Neal recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt moment, posting a carousel of pictures from his visit to the pediatrics section at UC Davis Children’s Hospital. The photos showed him laughing, clicking pictures, signing autographs, playing little games with the kids, and even shooting a few hoops, bringing pure joy to the room. In his caption, he wrote, “Had the blessing today of visiting the amazing kids at @cmnatucdavis and @ucdavischildren 💚🙏🏽. Truly grateful for the opportunity to spend time with them, share smiles, and be reminded of what really matters. Thank you to God for guiding me here, and thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and staff who dedicate their lives to caring for these children. This was an experience I’ll never forget. ❤️”

With Shaqir now playing for Sacramento State, these visits could become a regular thing. Earlier this year, Shaqir committed to the Sacramento State Hornets, giving the program a fresh dose of energy and optimism. The Los Angeles native transferred from Florida A&M, where he averaged 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and shot 50% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc during the 2024-25 season.

Before that, he spent three seasons at Texas Southern, steadily growing his game. The Hornets, who struggled last season with a 7-25 overall record and finished last in the Big Sky Conference, are looking to turn things around, and Shaqir’s arrival marks the first major acquisition since former Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby was announced as the team’s new head coach.

Interestingly, this move also rekindles a bit of Sacramento basketball history. Mike Bibby and Shaquille O’Neal faced off countless times during the peak of the early 2000s Sacramento Kings–Los Angeles Lakers rivalry, a matchup fans still remember vividly. Adding to that connection, Shaq was even a minority owner of the Kings before selling his stake in 2022. Now, with Bibby steering the Hornets and Shaqir looking to carve his own path, Sacramento basketball is getting a full-circle moment.

Talking about big hearts, Shaquille O’Neal’s generosity continues to shine. Recently, he surprised 18-year-old wrestling star Tamara “The Firefly” Humphries with a brand-new Mitsubishi Outlander 2025 worth around $32,000–$46,000 after learning about her struggles getting to practice and tournaments. Tamara, one of Pittsburgh’s top female collegiate wrestlers, had earned a full-ride scholarship but lacked reliable transportation. Shaq stepped in to make sure distance would never hold her back. It’s classic “Uncle Shaq”—using his platform to change lives. And if he’s changing lives off the court like this, just imagine the impact he will have on the court in Sacramento.

Shaquille O’Neal and Bibby team up to revive Sacramento State basketball

Shaquille O’Neal took on a new challenge, agreeing to become the general manager of the Sacramento State men’s basketball program in a voluntary role. The move paired him with newly hired head coach Mike Bibby, a 14-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento Kings star. Shaq and Bibby were familiar foes during their NBA careers, often clashing on opposite sides of the court, but now they teamed up to try to turn around a struggling Hornets program. Sacramento State had finished 7-25 last season under interim coach Michael Czepil and hadn’t made the NCAA tournament since moving up to Division I in 1991. The program had seen just two winning seasons since then, in 2014-15 and 2019-20, making the challenge even bigger.

Shaq brought more than just name recognition to the role. A four-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, and league MVP during his 19-year career, and a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2022. Bibby, taking his first college head coaching job, had spent half of his NBA career with the Kings and recently led his high school team in Arizona to five state titles. Sacramento State’s president, Dr. Luke Wood, praised the pairing, calling it “an incredible moment for Sacramento State” and highlighting Shaq as “a difference maker in everything he touches.” The new GM-head coach duo was expected to transform the Hornets, bringing credibility, experience, and attention to a program that desperately needed it.

The timing couldn’t have been better for Sacramento State. The university is set to open a new basketball facility on campus this fall, and Shaq’s son is joining. Also, the Hornets landed UCF transfer Mikey Williams, a former high school sensation, giving them more talent to work with. With Shaq’s leadership in the front office, Bibby’s coaching acumen, and top-tier players now on the roster, Sacramento State hoped to finally turn its fortunes around, attract more fans, increase NIL opportunities, and build a competitive program capable of contending nationally.