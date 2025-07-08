Shaquille O’Neal’s Worried Ex Shaunie Prays for NBA Champ as Fans Wish for Speedy Recovery

Imagine lying on an operating table, lips shattered, gums torn, and a surgeon whispering, “I’m so sorry, Mr. Jackson”—all while you’re wide awake because your face is too swollen for anesthesia. That’s not the beginning of a war story. That’s Stephen Jackson, the former NBA champion, reliving one of the worst nights of his life. But that was nearly 20 years ago. Now, at 46, the pain he once powered through is demanding its due—and he’s finally letting fans in on what it’s really cost him.

The NBA champ, on Thursday, posted a raw, unfiltered update on Instagram. No video. No rant. Just a screenshot of his iPhone notes. And it hit hard. “They gotta clean some s— up in my back. Torn labrum in my hip. Cyst on my hip and arthritis in my hip. All from my back sitting on my nerve. My foot went numb. Mild scoliosis in my back. All from a sport and getting hit by a car. He said if I would came when I first felt it woulda been good. I waited too long, so the gotta go in Tuesday. Any longer, it woulda been needed life-changing surgery. Prob wouldn’t walk the same again.” He’s set to go in for surgery on Tuesday—and admitted that if he’d waited any longer, the damage might’ve been permanent.

It’s not just basketball wear and tear. Jackson also pointed to that infamous 2006 incident—when a night out with Pacers teammates ended with him being hit by a car outside a strip club. Back then, headlines downplayed the injuries: chipped teeth and bruised knees. But the truth? Devastating. “He knocks all my teeth out, all my gums, and stuff with my lips shattered,” Jackson recalled blacking out, waking up in a police car, bloodied and in handcuffs. The pain didn’t even hit until later when he underwent “plastic surgery on my lips and my mouth for 2 hours with no anesthesia.” He remembers every brutal detail. “They ripping skin out my gums, uh, debris out my gums, cutting skin off my lips, trying to stitch it up.”

So when Stephen Jackson shared the update on Instagram—“Let’s get this over with. En route. Surgery 7am. Pray everything goes as planned InshaAllah. #Naptown”—the outpouring of love was instant and impossible to miss.

Celebs and fans sent prayers to Stephen Jackson

Shaunie Henderson, ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal, was one of the first ones to react with a “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” under the post. Jackson shares a deep bond with Shaq and his family. Just how deep? Well, here’s a story that says it all. On The Big Podcast with Shaq, Jackson recalled a wild moment in court when the judge asked him to stand—he thought it was game over. But then, the judge picked up his phone and turned it around. It was Shaq on FaceTime. Just like that, the charges? Dropped. “It’s good to know people like Shaq,” Jackson laughed, clearly moved. “He looked out for me. I needed that. I wasn’t trying to go to jail.” So when Shaunie shows up with quiet support, it hits differently. It’s not just courtesy—it’s family.

Then came former NBA standout Jermaine O’Neal, dropping in with a down-to-earth, “Prayers up my brother.” But make no mistake—these two go way back, all the way to the infamous “Malice at the Palace” of 2004. Both Jackson and O’Neal were caught in the chaos—Jackson reportedly rushed into the stands to defend a teammate, and O’Neal punched a fan who came onto the court. They were both hit with hefty suspensions—Jackson for 30 games, O’Neal for 25 (later reduced to 15)—and faced legal fallout. That moment forged a friendship built on loyalty under fire.

Over in the WNBA corner, Tamecka Dixon kept it simple yet meaningful with ‘🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽’, and ex-NBA sharpshooter Quentin Richardson threw in “🙏🏽💪🏽.” It’s the sort of unspoken support that resonates—especially when it comes from those who’ve been in the trenches, either in the league or behind the scenes.

But the love didn’t stop with the NBA family. As soon as Stephen Jackson shared his post, fans from every corner of the internet pulled up with heartfelt prayers and real offers of support. One user wrote, “@stak5 PRAYERS SENT UP FAMILY. TIME FOR GOD TO GUIDE THE HANDS OF THE SURGEONS AND POST OP CARE TEAM. ONE LOVE. 👑👑🙏🏾🙏🏾”—a message that felt more like a digital hug than a comment. Another chimed in with a spiritually grounded note: “🙏🏽 Allah has you covered & will bless that hands of those caring for you. Love ya @stak5.” And just like that, you saw the ripple effect of Jackson’s impact—not just as a former NBA champ, but as a man deeply loved and respected across all walks of life.

And speaking of love—fans didn’t miss the quiet strength standing right beside him: his wife, Tammy Jackson. Known for being his rock and a regular feature on his social media, she became a symbol of support in these difficult moments. One fan sweetly observed, “🙏🏽, I like how wifey complimented the fit,” giving a nod to both his style and her touch. Another took it a step further: “You got this God is with you and your Queen is right there,” acknowledging the emotional anchor she clearly is for him.

Stephen Jackson has not earned good money from the NBA, but some serious love as well. As he goes under the knife, the entire hoops community is behind him, with all the love and faith. All that’s left to say is, All the best, champ!