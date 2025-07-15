Shaquille O’Neal Seemingly Throws Kobe Bryant Under The Bus After Surprise Praise to LeBron James

Shaq never met a microphone he didn’t want to shake like a soda can before opening. The big man’s podcast appearances are legendary for their unfiltered takes, but this time felt different. There’s frenzy in the air when O’Neal discusses legacy, especially when names like Kobe and LeBron enter the chat. You can almost hear Lakers fans holding their breath from coast to coast.

The tension between nostalgia and current respect creates a tightrope only Shaq would dare walk. His relationship with Kobe remains basketball’s most fascinating love-hate saga, layered with championships and public spats. When praise for LeBron surfaces unexpectedly, ears perk up. Something provocative always follows when Shaq starts comparing eras and egos. The powder keg was primed to blow.

On Bailey Jackson’s YouTube show, Shaq dropped the match during a legends comparison segment. When asked who carried the heaviest load among MJ, Kobe, LeBron, and Steph, he didn’t hesitate. “Kobe had a lot of help. I had a lot of help,” he declared, before landing the uppercut: “Kobe didn’t have to do much ’cause I was there.” The comment echoed through the basketball world like a backboard-shattering dunk. Social media immediately lit up with reactions, ranging from outrage to reluctant agreement.

Context makes this grenade extra explosive. During their three-peat run (2000-2002), Shaq averaged 29.7 PPG and 13.6 RPG in Finals games while Kobe put up 24.6 PPG and 5.8 APG. Their stats reveal a symbiotic dominance- Shaq’s 58.2% FG accuracy complemented Kobe’s playmaking.

Yet Shaq’s phrasing framed Bryant as riding shotgun rather than sharing the wheel. The timing stings too, coming just months after he ranked Kobe above LeBron all-time. Legacy whiplash hit hard.

This verbal jab revives their complicated history, from Shaq’s “tell me how my a– tastes” rap diss to Kobe’s 2003 criticism of his conditioning. Their reconciliation before Kobe’s tragic death makes today’s comments feel like reopening healed wounds. As the backlash builds, an unexpected twist emerges from the controversy’s shadow.

The LeBron James factor

Amidst the Kobe discourse, Shaq’s LeBron take slipped through like a no-look pass. While naming his top-five current players (Curry, Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Jokić, Antetokounmpo), he notably excluded James before adding: “Everybody knows I love LeBron, but this is just my opinion.” The disclaimer felt like damage control before detonation. His phrasing suggested admiration without top-tier status in 2025.

Their brief 2009-10 Cavaliers partnership anchors this respect. Shaq’s repeatedly called LeBron “the best young leader” he’d seen, praising his maturity during their playoff run. That context makes the exclusion more fascinating – love without current ranking. At 40, LeBron’s 24.4 PPG and 8.2 APG defy logic, yet Shaq’s list favors younger stars. The cognitive dissonance fuels debate about evaluating legends in decline.

Shaq’s always juggled hot takes like bowling balls. Remember when he said Ben Simmons should be “arrested” over his contract? Or defended Angel Reese against Robert Griffin III on this same podcast? Controversy drives engagement, and O’Neal knows it. “It’ll be one dummy that’ll take the positivity and make it all negative” he predicted, already scripting the backlash. The Kobe-LeBron pivot guarantees eyeballs, proving Shaq remains master of the sports media game.

Ultimately, these comments reveal less about legacies than about Shaq himself. His podcast persona thrives on playful provocation, using basketball’s Mount Rushmore as conversational clay. When he claims MJ and Steph “both had bad boys next to them” while calling Pippen and the Warriors core equally vital, he’s really spotlighting his own belief: superstars need co-pilots. Even if naming them sometimes sounds like throwing shade from a 7’1″ shadow.