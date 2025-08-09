Shaquille O’Neal Sends Heartfelt Message to His 7 Kids Amid Brooklyn Trip With Son Shareef

Shaquille O’Neal is in his fatherhood era, loud, proud, and 7 feet 1 inches of pure heart. This week, in the middle of a wild NYC appearance that had fans swarming the streets like it was 1999, the Big Diesel made sure to take a quiet moment for his most important team, his seven kids. Shaq, who had been spotted across Manhattan like some NBA Santa Claus, finally gave fans the answer to what was behind the buzz.

But he wasn’t just there to make appearances or do press, the NBA veteran showed up in Brooklyn, alongside his son Shareef, to deliver inspiration, sneakers, and joy to the kids at Hoops Academy NYC. But before the sneakers came out, and the chants echoed through the gym, Shaq shared something deeply personal online.

On Instagram Stories, the Hall of Famer reposted a reel with a quote that hit fans right in the feels. It read, “❤ I’m a Dad, not a perfect man. I mess up. I fall short. But I’d give my life for my kids without hesitation.” It wasn’t flashy or overproduced. Coming from a man who’s openly spoken about his past regrets as a father, that line landed with gravity.

The father of seven has never pretended to be perfect. From missed birthdays to years on the road chasing greatness, Shaq has had to reckon with what it costs to build a legacy. But now, he’s building something else, one rooted in presence, transparency, and unconditional love.

This latest message to his children, Taahirah, Myles, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, Me’Arah, and the youngest, wasn’t for likes. It was for them, and the timing couldn’t have been more fitting.

Big Diesel takes Brooklyn with Shareef

Shaquille O’Neal gave fans a glimpse of what it might have been like if he had ever played for the Knicks. He made a big appearance in New York City last week. Arriving in Manhattan, and made his way to Hoops Academy NYC in Downtown Brooklyn, where he was joined by his son, Shareef O’Neal. The trip left the city in frenzy, especially among the young basketball players at the gym. The academy later took to social media, calling it a high-energy and unforgettable moment. During his visit Shaq gave the kids a motivational talk in his typical, enthusiastic style. He had them repeat positive affirmations like, “I will be the best player ever,” and “I will listen to my mommy and my daddy.”

The most exciting part for the kids however, came when Shaq personally asked each one their shoe size and then handed out free sneakers. It was a big deal, cameras were flashing, the kids were thrilled, and they all chanted “Thank you Coach Shaq” as a sign of appreciation. Shareef, a 25 years old, also participated. The young O’Neal played with the kids, showed off some basketball skills, recorded videos for social media, and took on a mentor role. For Shaq and Shareef, the event was meaningful, as it was a moment where father and son came together to give back, reflect on their own journey, and inspire the next generation of hoopers.

Shaq has been open about the hard parts of parenting. On his podcast, he’s admitted, “When I separated from my family for living my foolishness, especially the boys, I had to open up. Hey, this is who I am. This is what I did. I never want you to be like me.” He has also very clear about how he raises his children. He doesn’t spoil them, and he doesn’t want them to feel entitled. The legend once said, “In order to touch daddy’s cheese, you got to show me two or three degrees.” While it was all a joke, he stands by the message that his children need to work hard, get an education, and earn their success.

Shaq is not interested in pushing his kids to follow his path in basketball. He told the TODAY show, “We don’t need another basketball player. At all.” Instead, he encourages his children to pursue other careers, like law, medicine, or whatever excites their passion. He has given them space to be themselves and grow as individuals beyond their father’s shadow. But most importantly, Shaq wants his children to truly understand him, not just as a basketball legend, rather as a flawed human being and a loving father.