Shaquille O’Neal Takes Wild Shot at Ex-NBA Star Facing Federal Charges

Everyone knows Shaquille O’Neal for his impact on basketball, business ventures, and philanthropy. Shaq is popular for his musical career, too. However, Sarcasm is also Shaq’s thing, and he doesn’t know how to mince words even when he’s hitting subtle jabs.

Recently, the NBA legend joined Caleb Pressley for Sunday Conversation. In one segment, the host suggested DJ nicknames, and Shaq listed the NBA players who came to mind.

Rudy Gobert would be DJ Unleaded, Joel Embiid’s profile fits with DJ Low Fuel, according to the 53-year-old.

Now, Caleb asked, “What kind of music would Chauncey Billups play?”

Without a moment’s hesitation, Shaquille O’Neal responded, “Music that you can bet on.”

Shaq, come on! That’s not at all a mild dig at the NBA Hall of Famer! Sure, O’Neal avoided saying what kind of music Yao Ming would play as a DJ, but he knew exactly what he was doing with that response to Billups.

Just three days into the 2025-26 season, the FBI’s two years of effort and crackdowns produced results. However, it was a dark day for the NBA as the former Portland Trail Blazers head coach, Chauncey Billups, and the Miami Heat guard, Terry Rozier, found themselves caught up in an NBA gambling scandal.

The FBI announced charges against more than 30 people tied to illegal betting networks.

According to authorities, Billups joined organized mob-style poker games. Meanwhile, Rozier allegedly helped associates cash in by exiting games with claimed injuries. As a result, the indictments signaled a broad crackdown on corruption across professional basketball.

The series of arrests upset Shaquille O’Neal. He didn’t hold himself back on ESPN’s pre-game show, firmly stating that he was ashamed of Chauncey Billups’ gambling scandal.

Shaquille O’Neal expressed his disappointment

On October 23, during ESPN’s pre-game show, Shaq addressed the gambling scandal.

“We all know the NBA letter of the law when it comes to gambling. I know Chauncey [Billups], I know Damon [Jones] very well.”

O’Neal, with clear disappointment in his voice, added, “I’m ashamed that those guys would put their families and their careers in jeopardy. If you’re making $9 million, how much more do you need? There’s an old saying in the hood, ‘All money ain’t good money.'”

Shaquille O’Neal usually teases his fellow analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. However, during the discussion of the gambling scandal, he shifted tone.

O’Neal openly backed Barkley. He stated that those involved made a costly error.

Shaq proved that humor and accountability can share the same stage. Amidst the DJ jokes he shared with Caleb Pressley, a deeper, more concerning side of the NBA opened up. Illegal gambling has no place in the world of basketball, and Shaq, through his blunt jab, made sure everyone knew it.