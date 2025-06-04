Shaquille O’Neal Was Hurt by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $15 Million News Amid Reebok Struggles

You talk about trust and partnership, we hear shoe brands and NBA stars. Take LeBron James and Nike, for example. They signed an 18-year-old LeBron before the 2003 Draft, offering a whopping $90 million contract. To be fair, he’s been the face of the brand ever since. But some brands are after a revival, and a much-needed one. So, the league’s favorite, Shaquille O’Neal, and Allen Iverson have joined hands to execute a grand scheme. And Shaq has a target.

It is obvious by now which shoe brand the Sixers and the Lakers legend are working with. Is it not? Well, it’s Reebok. Meanwhile, O’Neal’s journey with Reebok began in 1992, just before his NBA debut, igniting a legacy with the iconic Shaq Attaq. Though they parted ways, fate had other plans. In 2012, he returned to revive his signature line. And in 2023, the story came full circle as he proudly stepped in as President of Reebok Basketball.

Now, the Big Shamrock has also joined hands with Netflix to bring the behind-the-scenes of his project to revive the brand.

USA Today via Reuters May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former NBA player and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal enters the arena before game three of the 2022 western conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal brings the heat as Reebok Basketball fights for its crown. This six-part Netflix docuseries follows Shaq and Allen Iverson as they rebuild a legacy from the ground up. O’Neal has a target, like we said before. And that is none other than the 2025 NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Shaq believes the 26-year-old OKC Thunder star is underrated and isn’t talked about much. “I heard his contract’s up [with Converse],” Shaquille O’Neal told the host . “The guy who doesn’t get enough respect is SGA. If I had to start with somebody, I would start with him. Because out of all the guys you talk about, my guy over here kills these guys every time. And once we get people to look, I think they will gladly jump on board. That’s going to be my strategy just starting off.” The idea is simple: get in touch with SGA, and get him to sign a contract with Reebok, because reportedly his deal with Converse is over. But, is it?

Moreover, isn’t he already established with them?

“If his contract’s up and Converse ain’t taking care of it, I think we should go after it,” Shaq suggested. That wouldn’t be easy. The superstar point guard comes with a heavy price. Even if, as the Los Angeles Lakers legend claims, Reebok’s a “small fish,” it wouldn’t be easy to get someone with a brand allegiance. Putting all eggs in one basket? Not a chance! How much would SGA cost? “High seven figures, potentially eight,” O’Neal was informed.

But then, heartbreaks are never loud, they come in silence and point out at missed opportunities. And just when Shaq began to dream big with Reebok,

Shaquille O’Neal’s dreams shattered because of SGA’s $15 million update

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘s news handed him the unwanted pain.

Shaq’s troubles began when he had to contact Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Now, you see, getting in touch with a superstar isn’t so easy. You might wonder if it’s the Shaquille O’Neal trying to reach out. Yes, that’s true, but hey, he’s working more like an agent here, so follow the process, maybe? He says, “You have to go through agents and business managers, and family members. Part of my job is to help attract great talent. You sure about that? All right, let me know. But my team and I are really having trouble getting through to SGA’s team. So I don’t know how it’s going to end.”

Meanwhile, the former big man got his unexpected heartbreak. The host informed him, “SGA re-signed his deal with Converse. So looks like SGA is off the table.” In 2024, Shai inked a multi-year extension with Converse, now under Nike’s wing, securing his role as the brand’s creative director of basketball. Valued at an average of $15 million annually, the deal elevated his off-court empire, turning his signature style into serious earnings and deepening his imprint beyond the hardwood.

via Imago Oklahoma Thunder at Orlando Magic, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, December 19, 2024, Oklahoma Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2 at the Kia Center. Photo by Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx Editorial use only

Therefore, Shaquille O’Neal confessed: “Not signing SGA kind of hurt me personally.” Why? “It’s personal because it’s a challenge, and I don’t like feelings. Now we had to rethink. I know SGA—we could have definitely made him a megastar. No knock against Converse, but forget him,” Shaq explained.

Shaquille O’Neal does not take no lightly. Missing out on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stung, not just as a setback but as a personal blow. Yet true giants do not dwell on closed doors. With Reebok’s crown still up for grabs, Shaq is already plotting his next move. After all, the game never ends—it only resets.