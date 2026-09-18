Shaquille O’Neal Adds ‘FBI Agent’ to His Resume After Kash Patel Grants Special Honor

Four NBA championships, an MVP, four college degrees, and a business empire worth half a billion weren’t enough for Big Man Alliance founder, Shaquille O’Neal. The big guy with many nicknames has officially added another prestigious title to his legendary resume. During the graduation ceremony for the FBI National Academy’s Session 299 in Quantico, Virginia, FBI Director Kash Patel formally named the Hall of Fame center an honorary FBI Special Agent.

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O’Neal was attending the event as a guest, but Patel surprised him with this honor. Shaq was recognized on stage alongside 265 law enforcement officials representing departments from across the United States and international partner agencies with a formal ceremony.

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Taking to social media to celebrate the milestone, Patel praised the 7’1″ NBA legend for his steadfast dedication to supporting police officers and federal agents throughout his multi-decade public career.

“Congratulations to our newest session of FBI National Academy graduates session 299 – represented by 265 law enforcement officials from around the country,” Patel posted on X. “This session is historic – FBI was honored to be joined by one of the best supporters of law enforcement in the country – @Shaq – who graduated with this session and became an honorary FBI Special Agent.”

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Patel added that Session 299 marked a historic moment for the bureau, noting it was the first time a National Academy class included active agents from both Pennsylvania and North Carolina, alongside international law enforcement figures.

Photos from the event, shared by Patel, showed O’Neal receiving an honorary commemorative plaque and an FBI badge from the FBI director. He was also standing onstage, placing his hand over his heart during the ceremony, and addressing the graduating class from the podium. Keep an eye out for that

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While the designation as an FBI Special Agent is explicitly honorary, the recognition highlights O’Neal’s longstanding relationship with law enforcement, a passion that predates his dominant NBA playing career.

Shaquille O’Neal’s inclusion in the FBI’s ceremony is far from a mere celebrity publicity stunt. Inspired by his (step)father, Philip Harrison, who was a sergeant in the US Army, the 15x All-Star has actively trained and served as a sworn reserve police officer in multiple cities for over two decades.



Unlike many public figures who accept honorary badges without formal obligations, O’Neal underwent rigorous police academy training during his playing days to earn legitimate law enforcement credentials.

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His journey in public safety began during his championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he attended the Los Angeles County Reserve Academy and served as a reserve officer with the Los Angeles Port Police. He was so duty-bound that there are multiple stories of celebrities getting pulled over by Officer Diesel for traffic violations.

O’Neal officially joined the Miami Beach Police Department as a reserve officer in December 2005, right after his trade to the Miami Heat. He completed roughly a year of required training. In that role, Shaq was sworn in with the full authority to wear a badge, carry a firearm, and execute arrests.

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Most recently, he served as the Chief of Community Relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. The Sheriff’s department has been instrumental in supporting the big guy’s outreach through Shaq-a-Claus and Shaq-to-School events.

O’Neal continued his reserve service after retiring from the NBA. He’d reach out to officers in times of need – from sending officers injured in the line of duty personal messages of gratitude to randomly popping up to thank firefighters who just did a rescue in the neighborhood.



He even helped a ginormous 7-foot Texas officer retake his exam and earn his badge.

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Having repeatedly stated throughout his life that he wanted to earn the respect of rank-and-file officers through actual training rather than relying on his athletic fame, O’Neal’s induction at Quantico connects his lifelong commitment to public safety with the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency.