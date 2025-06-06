Shaquille O’Neal Almost Cried Over Nate Ament After Tennessee Recruit Dropped Harsh Truth About Reebok

“And I was like, you know what I need somebody that helped me build Reebok, and AI was the only choice. But I know all the guards, all the shooters, and all the street ball players everybody going to listen to him.” Describing Allen Iverson as the cultural influence, Shaquille O’Neal had only one choice when in mind for the VP of Reebok basketball operations. That decision came to fruition, as the 76ers legend helped close the deal to sign five-star prospect Nate Ament.

On Netflix’s Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal, we get how the deal actually played out. The Tennessee star met Allen Iverson in Boston near Reebok’s headquarters. AI said, “Reebok has the unique quality and letting people be themselves. I think it’s going to be important for the younger generation.” He continued his pitch and expressed how the brand will adapt to the 18-year-old’s personality. “I will never have a player come in and we try to change who he is,” said Iverson. “We got to adapt to you and your style, your uniqueness, and what you bring to the table.”

At first, Ament hesitated and even said the decision to sign with Nike was on his mind. “Like growing up, all the Nike-signed players that wearing the Nike stuff. Obviously, they are bigger names. I haven’t made any decision yet.” But eventually, he did sign with the brand, that too in the presence of the President of Reebok basketball. That moment made Shaquille O’Neal emotional as the guard came with his father to sign on the dotted line.

“I’m about to be sentimental, so don’t start crying. I wanted to be here for this moment because it’s a deja vu moment for me. So I’m going to give you advice about fathers. I made $900 million listening to my daddy. Mom and dad are going to always be in your corner, good game or bad game. Make sure you always listen to them. So the fact that you’re all here together means a lot to me, it really does.” The Lakers legend spoke from his heart, and seeing the Ament family together made him emotional.

In fact, it was the Shaq Iverson partnership that nudged the Vols forward to sign with Reebok. “Shaq’s like one of the most dominant players ever,” said Ament. “And then, obviously, AI is just one of the most influential. So, you know, having those leaders of a brand want me is something special.” Even though Reebok missed out on another college star, Ament could now help them to even more success.

How an 18-year-old might help Shaquille O’Neal

“I have officially decided to sign with Reebok. I have my own deal, which is insane to me. Who am I, a kid from Virginia, you know.” Nate narrated his happiness in the Netflix documentary series. The five-star prospect signed a multi-year NIL deal with Reebok in October 2024 and set a record. Ament became the first male high school basketball player to ink a deal with Reebok. The new Engine A shoe, a model Ament not only wears but now headlines with his own Player Exclusive (PE) colorways.

So, how can this help the brand? Well, the timing is perfect for Shaquille O’Neal to make their presence known in Knoxville. The team that the 18-year-old plays for, Tennessee, approaches the end of its Nike apparel deal, set to expire on June 30, 2026. Originally signed in 2014, the Nike partnership is currently worth $1.2 million in base compensation and includes a product allotment of $4.5 million annually.

Now, the Volunteers are reportedly in talks with both Nike and Adidas, sparking debate over whether a brand switch is imminent. The program has already seen what Reebok can do for their star player. With a year still left to begin the new contract, one can speculate that Reebok could launch a partnership with esteemed basketball programs in order to gain more market share.