Shaquille O’Neal Can Thank Pat McAfee as Concerns Over ESPN Transition Disappears

“Whatever network we’re coming to, we’re bringing the pain… The show is still here, baby. You can never kill the four horsemen.” On the Final Inside the NBA segment, Shaquille O’Neal made a declaration for the upcoming season. After 35 years, TNT’s partnership with the NBA ended as an 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal is now official, bringing ESPN/ABC, NBC, and Amazon into the fold. Charles Barkley is coy about the program’s future, but Shaq remains upbeat.

Rich Eisen on his show did question if there were any concerns for the Lakers legend since the show will move to ESPN. “I don’t have concerns because I know one guy that you’re never going to change, and I know another guy that’s really close to him. So you know the other two guys listen,” said O’Neal. The Big Aristotle‘s not being worried stems from two facts. The first being his confidence in his three co-hosts.

“Ernie is a constant professional. He can adapt to any situation. Ernie is the guy that really keeps us out of trouble, and Kenny is a professional. But you know Chuck is right there on the line, and I’m right below Chuck. So Chuck’s not changing, I’m not changing.” Shaquille O’Neal credited Ernie Johnson, the host of the show since its debut in 1989. The 4x NBA champion agreed that he and Barkley might tread the line and talk about subjects that could get them in trouble.

However, he then referenced another ESPN show, where the creator controls the 100% creative rights. “I actually saw something yesterday where it said ESPN’s going to give us the same no look that they give Pat McAfee. So listen, we’re just going to go have fun, do what we do, talk about the game that we love, and just try to make people laugh.”

The former punter turned current WWE color analyst signed a deal with ESPN for around $17 million per year. McAfee also kept the creative control of the show with that historic deal.

In a previous incident, McAfee called ESPN executive Norby Williamson a ‘rat’ and accused him of attempting to sabotage the program. ESPN released a statement in support of Williamson, and CNBC’s Alex Sherman reported that “there is no planned suspension for McAfee.” Where have you seen a boss get called a rat, and no consequences for the employee? That’s the control that Shaq and gang might have going forward.

Charles Barkley’s update might not please Shaquille O’Neal

Remember last year, Chuck was ready to walk away from broadcasting? That saga was stretched just like TNT’s effort to save Inside the NBA. Sir Charles agreed to come back and honor his remaining contract with the network. According to a recent report by Awful Announcing journalist Matt Yoder, ESPN has consistently said that it won’t change Inside the NBA. But a change in the show seems imminent.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 05: TNT’s Inside the NBA team (L-R) NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal, host Ernie Johnson Jr., wearing an iGrow laser-based hair-growth helmet, and NBA analysts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley talk during a live telecast of “NBA on TNT” at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley has already done a quarter-century of TV greatness. He said he’s ready to start winding it down. “I’m gonna be a good soldier for Kenny, Ernie, and Shaq,” Barkley said. “But the best I can do is two years.” At 62, Chuck wants to prioritize family time, especially spending time with his grandchildren. After seeing him walk away last year, the admission from Barkley doesn’t feel far-fetched.

After all, the Suns legend has already complained about the workings at ESPN. As of now, there is no update on how ESPN would adapt the show to its programming. So, it’s understandable why Chuck is miffed about his future. Meanwhile, Shaquille O’Neal remains confident about the future. Only time will tell how the Emmy-award-winning show resonates with the fans.