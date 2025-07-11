Shaquille O’Neal Caught Off Guard After Animated Argument With Close Friend In Gym

Two years since Shaquille O’Neal embarked on his Tom Brady goals and he’s finally showing the results of them. His kid just had to be salty and rain on his dad’s parade. Shaqir O’Neal is soon to begin his season at Sacramento State since transferring there in April. That same month, his dad joined the team as a honorary general manager. We might getting the first glimpse of what it’s like having both O’Neals in the gym. To put it simply, it’s ‘mayhem.’

Shaq threw himself into regaining his health in 2023, working out with trainers and nutritionists so he too could have the retirement body Tom Brady flaunts. He lost almost 50lbs to reach his 2006 championship goal. The lowest he had reached was 325lbs by his own admission. In the latest posts, he confirmed he’s at 350lbs now

Despite that little glitch, O’Neal is also closer to his chiselled goal. “Don’t look at me. Look at the mirror,” he told the camera in his latest Instagram Story. He proceeded to lift his tee up to show the shadow of an 8-pack and a V line.

It goes hand in hand with his latest collaboration with Nutricost. O’Neal’s endorsing their nutrition supplements and his dedicated workouts along with their results a lot this week.

What makes it funnier is that he’s in the gym with his youngest son, Shaqir and his buddy, Derrick Mallet. So there were some antics.

At one point, he’s arguing with Mallet over the workouts. Shaq first accused Mallet of throwing the exercise ball too hard on his stomach and made him do it over and over. They’re later arguing over how many reps Mallet made Shaq do.

O’Neal apparently was not happy that Mallet said they’re doing 15 last time and 25 this time. With a lot of eyebrow action, Shaq said, “Which one is it, last time or this time?” When Mallet said he changed the goal, Shaq asked how he was supposed to know that. Mallet said, “You don’t have to know that. You just have to listen.”

In typical petty Shaq style, the big guy clapped back, “If you’re not talking, what the f–k am I listening to?” Can we get a mic-drop?

The clip ended there so we assume Shaq got the last word. But he wasn’t the last one laughing.

Shaquille O’Neal’s son gave him a taste of his own humor

Shaqir O’Neal had to poke fun at his dad’s old-fashioned workout style. One of them is exposing Shaquille O’Neal’s habit of closing his eyes during crunches. “Dad’s so old and fat, he does crunches with his eyes closed,” Shaqir said before proving it on camera.

via Imago June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That wasn’t going to cut it though. This is the son of the guy who put Jason Richardson’s mouthpiece in his shorts. Shaqir had to take it up a notch, hovering his butt close to his dad’s face. It took Shaq three seconds – three seconds too long – to catch him in the act and yell, “hey man, what the f–k you doing!” Funny he’s surprised after calling Shaqir his ‘mini-me’ on many occasions.

Big Diesel’s revenge on both his petty workout buddies? He made them lift him off the floor. “Let’s see how long it takes for my son and my trainer to lift up 350- 60-3, 300 and 60 something pounds,” was Shaq’s challenge.

Shaqir’s listed at 200lbs and his Unc, Derrick is not that big either. Together, both struggled to gets 350lbs of Shaquille O’Neal off the floor. O’Neal counted too and it’s about as long as it took for him to catch Shaqir’s prank. “3 seconds. Not bad.”

He also had to prove he’s ‘the real dad.’ “To all the fathers out there, if you can’t pick up your younger son, you’re not a real dad,” he claimed before actually picking up his son. He just had to throw in that, “I’ll always be daddy,” to give Shaqir secondhand embarrassment.

This father-son duo are going to bring their silliness to the Sacramento State locker room this season. We just know it’s going to be the funniest locker room in the conference.