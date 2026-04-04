Shaquille O’Neal Shares Unexpected Moment After Mix-Up Involving DJ’s Wife in Viral Skit

Big Shaq’s inability to remember who the Pistons’ coach is and constantly fumbling Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name is legendary. There are even a dozen compilations of these moments, with new ones added each year. But now we know Shaquille O’Neal’s hilariously bad habit of not remembering names isn’t limited to the NBA. He’s deep in the EDM world, rubbing shoulders with cult-favourite trap titans, headlining the biggest venues, and yet he still struggles to recall names just outside his dream stage.

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Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many nicknames. But trapheads know him as DJ Diesel. While he’s provided a platform for up-and-coming talent in the EDM genre through his festivals, artists like Illenium want to share a console with him. Indeed, Illenium brought Shaq as one of his guest performers to the ‘Odyssey’ finale this weekend.

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The concert took place at Vegas’ famous venue, The Sphere, on April 3. O’Neal has said before that it was his dream DJ stage. While he wasn’t the headliner this time, he certainly made it feel like it. But the fun began before he joined the main act.

In a post before the concert, Shaq shared a hilarious case of mistaken identity and its consequences. The 7’1″ giant entered backstage wearing his stylish One Piece t-shirt and met Lara McWhorter, the wife of Nick Miller, better known as Illenium the DJ. He greeted her with, “You must be Mrs. Millennial. How are you?” And received a deafening slap in response.

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McWhorter sternly corrected him, “Get it right. It’s Illenium.” We get why the big guy was comically frozen after that literal and figurative slap in the face.

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But don’t worry. As with 90% of Shaq’s Instagram activity, it’s a staged skit for funsies. The caption even joked, “Shaq is a millennial.” Maybe in spirit. Technically, the 54-year-old was born in 1972 and is Gen-X.

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Shaquille O’Neal made the most of his dream project

Nobody faulted Lara McWhorter for cutting Shaq down to size. As an artist, she’s used her creative eye to build her husband’s career. Lara is credited for Illenium’s storyboards, visuals, and themes at his concerts. Obviously, she’s a little protective about the Grammy-nominated producer’s branding.

Shaq’s well-acquainted with that branding in this genre. The 4x champion’s NBA fame has carried forward to the rave scene. However, he once admitted that he loses money travelling to different venues on his private jet with his equipment because he’s not one of the top-tier DJs who get paid top buck.

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What he does have is immense respect in this business. He’s recruited underrated, local EDM artists to perform to 15,000 music lovers at Bass All-Stars. It’s translated into offers by DJ’s like Illenium for collaborations. O’Neal has rarely turned down a DJ who reached out to him.

Miller didn’t just call Shaq for the jokes. The night was a milestone for trap. To conclude Illenium’s cinematic Odyssey, he brought out the Dubstep Dad as a featured guest. Shaq brought his usual bass-heavy style to Illenium’s emotionally-charged soundscape, complete with McWhorter’s visualizations.

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Shaq loved the opportunity, thanking even The Sphere for “making my dream come true.”

Next on the DJ Diesel list, a return to The Sphere as the headliner.