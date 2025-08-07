Shaquille O’Neal Caught Red-Handed In a Lie After Facing Betrayal From Trusted Son

We know Shaquille O’Neal shops differently from the common population. He goes into a Walmart and sets a record for its biggest shopping record in history. When he steps into a Best Buy, he ends up buying a random stranger a phone. His kids are used to seeing him put an entire store’s purchases on his tab. But Shaq had not demonstrated this recently, and got called out by his eldest son for the same.

The Big Diesel woke up today with an agenda – he had to prove he could shop like the rest of us. So he headed down to his nearest Sprouts Farmers Market armed with a camera to film the Shaq POV. Or as he called, “Yes I do my own shopping @sprouts.” His adventure begins with a Sprouts employee passing him a shopping cart, and the big guy actually said, “What’s this, a cart?” How did he manage to spend $70,000 in Walmart without seeing a cart? He even admitted to the employee, “I don’t know what I’m doing.”

O’Neal’s eldest son, Myles, was not going to let his dad live it down. He was right there in the comments with a little snide commentary. “‘Whats this a cart?’ Bro you def havent been to the grocery store in years.”

Myles may not be far off. We’ve seen O’Neal shop around in Walmart, JCPenney, or Best Buy. He pretends to be an employee in a real orange apron in Home Depot commercials. But daily groceries? That’s a rarity.

This is also coming from Myles, the other half of the O’Neal Boyz, EDM’s only father-son duo. Myles, along with Taahirah and Shareef, has repeatedly spoken about how fun it is to go shopping with his dad because they get to see his generosity firsthand. Instead of spending daddy’s money, they love seeing him pay buy something extra for the kids in the store, take pictures with fans, or pay for everyone else’s purchases. That’s the Shaq Shopping Experience they’re used to.

But O’Neal had to show he could manage his pantry as well. Shaq didn’t like the ‘allegation’ and clapped back at his kid, “😂 😂 stop snitching.” Is that what ‘stating facts’ is called these days? Getting called out by his son, though, wasn’t the only problem he ran into on his errand.

Shaquille O’Neal’s unusual grocery run

This time, Shaquille O’Neal was not having a regular grocery run. After finding that alien object known as a shopping cart, he went straight for the cookies. But another Sprouts staff stopped him and told him, “No cookies for you, fat boy.” Ouch! On to Shaq’s grocery list. “Readymade healthy meals, heat and eat, my favorite section.” Looks like his personal chef got the day off.

Something that will always happen on a regular Shaq Shopping Experience is fans wanting to take pictures with him. O’Neal rarely refuses. He was very happy to oblige every Sprouts employee who came up to him for a picture.

After a few picture ops, he checked out his ready-made meals and wrapped up his grocery run once again, reminding the Shaq-shopper deniers, “For all those who think I don’t do my own shopping.” Unfortunately, that grocery bag did very little to convince the critic among his own kids. We’ll need more evidence from Shaq to prove his claim.