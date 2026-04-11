Shaquille O’Neal Confirms Change in ‘Inside The NBA’ Ahead of Playoffs

As the NBA prepares for the playoffs, so are the Inside Guys. ESPN just unveiled its new TV spots for the playoffs starring Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and The Godfather, Ernie Johnson. We though the 2025 Western Conference Finals was the last time we’d see the quartet in a postseason setting. But Shaq himself has confirmed that not only are they seeing more of them after the regular season, but ESPN has also heard the fans’ pleas.

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Speaking in Indianapolis ahead of Monday night’s March Madness national championship, the Hall of Famer revealed that after a transitional first year on ESPN, Inside the NBA will be back in the postseason and beyond. That means Inside the NBA might be getting a better schedule in the 2026-27 season.

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The transition from TNT to ESPN was a big change though O’Neal said, “It’s pretty much the same crew, same areas, just different networks.” What was different was the irregularity of their schedule. While the show was a twice-weekly staple on TNT, it has only aired 19 times during this ESPN regular season.

Though Shaq said, “it’s pretty much the same,” he admitted that it left even some frustration within the team. “Charles [Barkley] was complaining about us not being on, but I’d rather not be in during the regular season.”

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The Big Aristotle tapped into his old playoff persona when he said, “Now is when the people need to hear us, and once playoffs start, you will definitely see us and we will definitely dominate the airwaves.”

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However, he called the sporadic schedule a standard acclimation period. “Feedback is they don’t get to see us a lot,” Shaq added. “So I’m sure ESPN is gonna make some adjustments, and, you know, we’ll definitely be on more next year.”

For the immediate future, however, Shaq, Chuck, Kenny, and Ernie are going to lead ESPN’s playoff coverage.

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ESPN offers more Shaquille O’Neal & Co.

Shaq’s summer slate is also busy. He’s set to launch the new Dunkman League on TNT. He will be the commissioner of the league and joined by NBA stars like Dwight Howard and Jalen Rose to host a $500,000 dunk contest.

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Before that, he’s got two spots at ESPN. On April 12, the Disney/ABC-owned network will roll out its playoff campaign with Inside the NBA front and center. The entire theme of the campaign is even, “Inside the NBA Lives On ESPN and ABC.”

While TNT was shut out of the $72 billion NBA media rights package, ESPN retained some marquee events. With a slate that includes the playoffs and NBA Finals, we’re likely seeing the Inside Guys in the championship for the first time in the show’s history.

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To build the hype, the first two spots, “Big Board” and “Pre-show Thoughts” debut Sunday, April 12.

Most significantly, ESPN wants fans to know they’ve heard their complaints about the lack of Inside the NBA. “This campaign reinforces what fans already know and love about Inside the NBA — the chemistry, the honesty and the personalities that make it special — while opening the door to something bigger,” said Curtis Friends, Vice President of Marketing at ESPN.

Charles Barkley had been the most critical about the show’s limited schedule. Now they’re about to embark on something Shaq’s been waiting to do throughout his sportscasting career.