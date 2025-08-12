Shaquille O’Neal Confirms Return to LSU After Confronting Fears Over Second Retirement

“I was actually nervous after I retired because of the way I left the game was a career-ending injury.” Shaquille O’Neal had plans to go on a ‘Shaq Tour’ before injuries made him retire a year earlier than he had planned. But the TNT gig came in at the right time, and it’s been more than a decade since he became an excellent broadcaster. But it seems the Lakers legend is following in Charles Barkley’s footsteps by contemplating retirement. That’s why there is another plan ready.

It’s the age factor that his making O’Neal think about stepping away. “Won’t want to say I’m scared, just that lived the wonderful life, but you know seven summers I’ll be 60. I just can remember 18, 20, 25…” On the Armchair Expert episode, the 4x NBA champion spoke on a lot of topics–Lakers, championships, broadcasting career, personal traumas, and even his next steps at the age of 53. “So I’m starting to really take the anti-aging thing seriously. Really starting to get in shape. I see a 4.8 pack. So, I’m going to try to get up to eight pack by the end of the summer…”

There is another reason for him getting in shape. After broadcasting another job for Shaquille O’Neal in the NBA might be on the horizon. ” So I’m in school now at LSU because I wanted to become a sports psychologist.” This announcement is not new, as the Big Aristotle on his podcast last year in March made a declaration of pursuing Sports Psychology. At the time, it was unclear if he would choose Harvard or LSU, but there is no confusion now, as he is back at his alma mater.

Plus, his own experience with a psychologist failed, wasn’t a hit, so the 4x NBA champion wants to be the beacon of change. “Yeah. Experience. There you go. I want to be And then there’s nobody out there like that. So, you know, that’s the ego. I want to be the first.” Shaq has already planned out his next step once he is done with another Master’s degree.

“Cuz I know, you know, as a kid, I know been there a lot of times dealing with the best people. I wanted that title and then you know but I’m changing it to mentorship. A lot of these young athletes, young men need mentors in their life.” O’Neal continued, “And you know talks about you know mentorship. So, I’m learning a lot about mentorship, but I’m going probably probably lean towards being a mentor rather than being a, you know, sports psychologist.”

Looking back at Shaquille O’Neal’s degree and his problem with the new

On paper, the Lakers legend has a total of 3 degrees. That’s right, B.A. degree in General Studies (Minor in Political Science) from LSU. Later, he would pursue a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix in 2005. After his retirement from his hooping career, Shaquille O’Neal pursued another degree. In 2012, Shaq received his Ed.D degree in Human Resource Development from Barry University. But according to him, his total degree count is 4, with the 5th ongoing.

“Four. Yes, this will be my fifth. Bachelors, Masters, Doctorate, Street. Yeah, I have a street degree and then I’m going to get one.” Yes, he is counting his street savvy techniques as a degree; after all, it has helped him to amass $500 million in net worth. Still, that’s not enough, as there is a roadblock in his current academic pursuit. “School is killing me, by the way. You know why? It’s bad cuz I can’t write white..like I don’t have a big vocabulary,” O’Neal said on his podcast last year.

Even without the help of a big vocabulary, Shaquille O’Neal was successful in leaving his presence as a broadcaster. No doubt, it will have a similar impact after he completes his degree as a sports psychologist. It will be interesting to see which young talents gravitate towards the NBA icon for mentorship.