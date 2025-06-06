Shaquille O’Neal Crashes ESPN Set to Hilariously Insult Future Colleague & It’s Not Stephen A. Smith

The Eastern Conference Finals were the last broadcast for Inside the NBA on TNT. The show will air on ESPN and ABC from next season after the new media rights deal, but not on the Turner network. We already know Charles Barkley’s reaction to ESPN’s grueling schedule. We also saw him and his best friend, Shaquille O’Neal, rant against the network’s analyst. It even involved calling names and going back and forth, but the Lakers legend finally got the chance to settle his beef.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals had its pregame show on NBA TV. Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, alongside Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, provided the coverage. That’s when Stephen A. Smith inserted himself on the court, which led to a hilarious roast. He would greet the NBA icons and start rubbing Shaq’s head. “Get your hands off me, Stephen A. Smith. Get your hands off me, Stephen A. Smith,” O’Neal laughed, and then it was Smith’s turn to throw some jabs.

“But we got two more games before we teammate, so get out of here. We still the enemy right now. We still the enemy right now.” But SAS’s invasion of the show was always going to have some consequences. It was the Big Aristotle who made sure to return the favor and also made sure to settle his beef with another ESPN analyst.

The 7-foot-1 giant politely shook the hands of Malika Andrews and Bob Myers. “Hello Malika, hello Bob,” O’Neal began. But they weren’t his target, his target was another former champion in Kendrick Perkins.“Hold this, because I’m tired of Kendrick Perkins,” Shaq gave his microphone to SAS before making a beeline for the 40-year-old. O’Neal then playfully speared Perkins in the chest, trying to tackle the fellow big man.

Even Perkins shouted “HR” to step in, trying to demonstrate what their future could be together, starting next season. Even though this interaction was playful and non-violent, unlike last season’s interaction.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley’s physical actions against the ESPN broadcaster

It all kicked off over the coverage of sports, which the ESPN and TNT analysts don’t like about each other. Kendrick Perkins claims that the Inside the NBA panel doesn’t watch all the games to form a relevant argument. Meanwhile, Chuck and Shaq felt that ESPN relied on over-hyping popular teams like the Lakers and the Warriors.

Kendrick Perkins said on the Michael Kay Show in April, “If you don’t watch the Knicks on a consistent basis then you don’t know.” It was Shaquille O’Neal who took a stand and replied on X, “Can a non hall of famer speak on two hall of famers just asking.” The beef was not just for social media. On another broadcast, Sir Charles fired shots, “Shaq, you out there killin’ roaches, aren’t you?” But there’s more.

This was during the segment when they were punching Kendrick Perkins’ photo attached to the punching bag. Even Perkins responded on this: “My thing is the whole ‘roach’ thing. I don’t mind the punching bag, but the roach thing? C’mon man. What we on?” Since then, their opinions have clashed again. But not at the level we saw last season. Only time will tell if all of them under one roof was the best way forward. For now, it all seems under control!