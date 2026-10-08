Shaquille O’Neal Dismisses Charles Barkley’s Retirement Announcement as ‘Marketing’: ‘I Don’t Believe It’

Once again, Shaquille O’Neal is throwing his bestie’s plans out of the window. The Hall of Fame big man is not oblivious to Charles Barkley’s latest media tour trickling out plans of his upcoming retirement from Inside the NBA. He’s heard Chuck say this is his last season on TV, that Ernie Johnson is leaving, that he’s going to become a media hermit, and that he’ll probably play golf. And Shaq is not buying into anything.

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After Barkley spent the past month doubling down on his intentions to step away from television following the upcoming NBA season, Front Office Sports caught up with O’Neal to ask him about it. Shaq publicly cast doubt on the claims using Barkley’s knack for self-promotion and media influence.

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Front Office Sports Tonight host Bridget Condon asked Shaq if Chuck meant it. O’Neal initially cracked a joke about his co-panelist’s future on set. “I hope he gets fired on the first day.” This is pretty hilarious if you remember that Chuck himself joked about hoping ESPN would fire him.

Walking back the humor, the big guy dismissed the validity of the retirement chatter. “No, Charles is like the big brother I never had,” O’Neal explained. “He’s great. You know, Charles… is really good at marketing. Once somebody taught Charles how to go viral, it was over. So, do I believe it? No, I don’t believe it. But if it happens, it was a great run. Have fun. But I don’t believe that.”

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Considering Chuckster’s always teasing Shaq’s marketing genius for being in every commercial, the joke writes itself. And he has reason to be skeptical. Chuck’s claimed he’s going to retire too many times in recent years, and he still ends up across the table from Shaq.

O’Neal made his stance clear when asked whether Inside the NBA could even continue to exist without Barkley’s presence on the panel, offering a succinct, “No.”

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However, when Condon brought up ESPN granting Barkley’s public wish for a wider slate of Inside the NBA studio schedule (a testimony of Chuck’s marketing perhaps), Shaq reverted to old ways. “Charles, shut your face. ESPN, I love you guys.”

Can’t blame Shaq. His skepticism is rooted in recent history. Barkley has made a habit of declaring impending television departures (including a possible move to LIV), only to walk them back as contract negotiations and the media landscape evolve.

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After Shaq joined the Inside Guys as a tenured analyst, Chuck toyed with retirement over the years and renewed his contract multiple times, including a major extension in 2022. He claimed he wouldn’t work past 60, and in 2022, then 59-year-old Chuck signed a 10-year extension with TNT. At 61, he announced his retirement during the 2024 Finals, before Turner lost the NBA media rights.

Instead of riding off into the sunset, Barkley listened to offers from NBC and other networks before staying on Inside the NBA as TNT Sports struck a landmark licensing agreement to continue the show on ESPN and ABC platforms beginning in the 2025-26 season.

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As part of the arrangement, TNT retains independent creative control and production in Atlanta. After fans and Chuck criticized the sporadic schedules, ESPN expanded the show’s slate to 25 appearances and additional early-season broadcasts.

Barkley’s renewed retirement talk flared up again in September during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he linked his broadcasting future directly to the Godfather and original host of the show, Ernie Johnson. Chuck declared that unless Johnson alters his own exit plans, he will follow him out the door.

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“Me and Ernie are a package deal,” Barkley told Simmons. “So right now, unless Ernie changes his mind, next year is my last year 100 percent.”

Barkley reiterated that sentiment to Alabama media outlets on his recent return to Auburn. He revealed what retirement is going to look like, stating, “I’m going to take a step back from public life. I’m going to always come to Auburn, though. I want to make that perfectly clear.”

Despite those sentimental reflections, industry observers, media analysts, and people close to him, including Shaq and The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis, remain doubtful.

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With Ernie yet to formally confirm any final decisions regarding his own future and Barkley previously leaving the door open on his multi-year, $210 million contract, even the guy closest to Chuck views the ongoing retirement rhetoric as a masterclass in leverage and viral branding.