Shaquille O’Neal Feels Insulted After $1.7 Million Investment Fails to Save His Dignity

If you don’t know, Shaquille O’Neal responds in his unique manner when it comes to handling insults. “I was so upset that I bought three Bentleys right there on the spot.” He recalled a moment in Vanity Fair when a skeptical car salesman questioned his finances. That’s why his car garage collection has more than 40 automobiles stacked. However, his next purchase is not about a car, but rather something that can win him a race on water. Ans he is ready to spend $200,000 for it.

But don’t forget, Shaquille O’Neal is already a proud owner of a $1.7 million 72-foot yacht. He purchased it back in 2018 and even asked fans to name it on his behalf, and as suspected, everyone unanimously called it ‘Free Throw’. Since, Shaq couldn’t sink in points from the charity strip, it seemed the right name for the superyacht launched in 2008 by Pershing shipyard and was refitted in 2018. It can accommodate up to 6 guests during the night and 12 during the day in 3 extravagant rooms, which include a Master Suite, a double stateroom, and a twin room. Yet, the one thing it can’t accommodate is a win for the 4x NBA champion.

“Shaq’s pissed off right now. He just sent me a text, said, ‘Yo, answer my call. I’m pissed off.’ Let’s see what he mad about. What’s up?” This was O’Neal’s entrusted automotive dealer from Effortless Motors. Why was Shaq mad? “I’m mad as s—. I’m on my lake in Texas. Some little dude drove by one of those. You know, have you seen on Instagram they got them Ferraris and those Phantom little boats? Yeah, the m———– rode by and f——- splashed me. So now I’m mad.”

Since there is no TNT duty as ESPN/ABC is broadcasting the finals, the Lakers legend was enjoying his time by the lake. But that enjoyment didn’t last long, because allegedly, some young fellow was too quick for Shaquille O’Neal’s liking. Since the Big Aristotle doesn’t respond well to insults, he ends up buying the solution. “So I don’t want the Ferrari or the Phantom. I want you to put me something together. And don’t tell me what it is, just f——- do it.”

So instead of using his $1.7 million yacht, Shaquille O’Neal wants another boat. For which he is ready to throw in $200k. “Yeah, and the budget is 200,000.” The video ends with the NBA icon yelling to somebody in the distance, ” Bring your a– over here.” The dealer accepted the challenge and will present something that fits the criteria of the LSU alum. And this isn’t the first time that Big Shaq is relying on Effortless motors of his need for speed.

Shaquille O’Neal is relying on Effortless Motors for delivering time and time again

At one point, it was easier to track the transaction details between Shaq and Effortless Motors. He added 8 cars from the same dealer and gave them two of his own in a trade. But the numbers continued to rise as the Lakers legend added multiple CyberTrucks, and now multiple Escalades. Plus, he even sold his DJ Tour bus and a few other Hellcats.

One particular Cybertruck of his was called the CyberBeast, and it was an all-black makeover with a wide body kit. It features 26″ Forgiato Wheels and a gloss black wrap to match the all-black interiors. Apart from this, there were two more purchases. Another one was a full 360, 1 of 100 Waido Live Body Cybertrucks, once again custom-built. But now, Shaquille O’Neal is done with Elon Musk’s creation, and the collection boasts three Escalade SUVs. Yes, not once but three’s.

So, the customization job is so good that Shaq can’t resist buying multiple times from the Riverside-based automotive company. It will be interesting to see what the final product of a boat that is waiting for the NBA icon will be. But will $500 million worth Shaq stop at purchasing just one $200k asset? Only time will tell.