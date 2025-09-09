Shaquille O’Neal Fires Clear Warning to LeBron James & Luka Doncic Amid Lakers’ Uncertain State

Luka Doncic coming to LA didn’t just signal the next hand on the throne. It was a statement from the franchise. They want to be back amongst the chips. Paired up with LeBron James, it was practically the stuff of dreams, even though they lost Anthony Davis. But no matter how imperious they might be, to be a Laker great, there’s just one seal of approval.

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar paved the way for titles. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal carried that mantle forward. The next chapter vests in the hands of the new star duo residing in the City of Angels. As accomplished as Doncic and James appear to be, for the Big Diesel, they aren’t special just yet because they lack the crown.

“Yeah, throughout the league has always been a duo in the back court. So, you know, but here in LA, we expect championships. So, hopefully they can get it done this year,” the three-time champ with the Lakers told Brandon Robinson.

It’s an expectation that fills up every room in the Lakers’ facility. More importantly, as the heads of the table, LeBron James and Luka Doncic both felt unrest after their first-round exit. So much so that even entering Year 23, the Akron Hammer is waking up at the crack of dawn to prepare himself for a championship run.

via Imago Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The ‘Don’, as the next in line, made headlines with his disciplined commitment. He looks almost unrecognizable when compared to last season. The roots of his physical transformation were the murmurs that the Lakers can’t win if he is lazy. Getting into this frame of mind wasn’t just to prolong his career, but to meet the benchmark expected from being the modern ace for the Purple and Gold.

Shaq’s sentiments aren’t just his own. The entire Laker Nation is longing for Luka Doncic and LeBron James to usher them to championships. But they can’t do it alone, and the front office made sure to add some valuable assets to deliver on the expectations.

The Lakers will give themselves a chance

When it comes to the Lakers, excuses don’t exist. JJ Redick was in his first season as a head coach. Yet, the eyeballs will still see a seasoned general who is aiming for the glorious Larry O’Brien. That’s exactly how the former Duke phenom views himself, too. But the late trade for Doncic left the Lakers with several voids.

Against the Timberwolves, the lack of size in the interior saw Rudy Gobert notch his only 20-20 game in the postseason to close the curtains on the Lakers’ season. They didn’t have an Anthony Davis to curtail his impact on the glass. Furthermore, defensively, there was no answer to physicality.

Taking those notes down, the front office hasn’t disappointed.

Starting with the glaring issue, the Lakers actually signed a center. They added Portland’s Deandre Ayton to avoid such collapses. Having been to an NBA Finals, the former Suns big man is already embracing the LA lights. Secondly, the Lakers wanted to stress on having a defensive menace.

That’s where Marcus Smart came in. He was the only guard after Gary Payton to win DPOY. His impact was best felt by Doncic in his battles against him. The Slovenian personally reached out to the former Celtic to come to Los Angeles. All of a sudden, they have a ball hawk, a towering presence, and two motivated juggernauts planning their redemption.

Luka Doncic is giving those glimpses. He’s been indomitable during the ongoing EuroBasket, securing a quarterfinal place for Slovenia. On the other hand, although circled with trade rumors, James looks likely to continue with the Lakers for the time being.

There’s still a few things to fix. But Redick has an entire season to find the best mold for the team with the available resources. The Lakers are done waiting. They feel it’s time to get back on top, and begin another chapter of the franchise’s allure for championships. They might not be favored, but to the Lakers that doesn’t matter. All that lives on are banners.

