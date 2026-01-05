Shaquille O’Neal Follows Michael Jordan’s Footsteps, Splurges Thousands On Rare Tribute To Himself

Shaq doesn’t joke about his faves. The big guy has made no secret about idolizing Michael Jordan and his eternal love for Superman. For once, though, we see a combination of his obsessions in his home. Shaquille O’Neal, a part-time Texas resident, added a new feature to his home in Heath. It screams Big Diesel but also his admiration for the Black Cat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He splurged on a custom, one-of-a-kind security gate for his ranch. This gate prominently features the recognizable Superman “S” logo.

Three Texas-based companies completed the installation. Forney Fabrication Services did the metal fabrication, the structural foundation, and the Superman “S” Shield detail. JNM Painting Auto Body Shop provided the finishing paintwork. The final installation was done by LA Fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

It, of course, harkens back to his days as the Orlando Magic’s Superman. He made his love for the Man of Steel his entire persona, from tattoos to customizing his cars. It’s been a hot minute since he came back to his passion. We’ve hardly seen the Superman touches in Shaq’s things since he sold the famous blue-roofed Orlando mansion and figured he doesn’t need to customize a Dodge to fit him.

But this also reflects the other IRL hero he idolized. When we think of celebrity mansion gates featuring a personal brand, we think of the house in Chicago’s Highland Park. The very gates bearing the #23 that became the bane of its existence.

Michael Jordan built that home in 1995 and the custom #23 gates became an unofficial Chicago monument. There are talks about it becoming a real monument representing Chi-town. It just makes it a very opportune moment for Shaq to make this move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaquille O’Neal won’t have the same trouble as Michael Jordan

Born in New Jersey, Shaquille O’Neal grew up in San Antonio and spends most of his time in Atlanta, along with Las Vegas and Florida. But Texas is special to him because it’s where he took to hoops. Growing up in the Lone Star State, he idolized Dr. J and Michael Jordan. His dream to own a pair of Air Jordans though, never manifested in childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Suburbs Spotlight I News, Hot-Spots & Developments (@chicagosuburbsspotlight) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Shaq instead fashioned his off-court life after his idol. He chose Reebok because it was the biggest competitor of Nike back then, and created the ‘Dunkman,’ because of the Jumpman. His entire Reebok story is fueled by Jordan, as he revealed in Netflix’s Power Moves.

O’Neal’s focused on a multi-faceted business empire like MJ, too. And he hopes to join him on the Forbes billionaire club one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s one thing that the Big Aristotle has accomplished that Jordan didn’t. O’Neal’s sold more than one property effortlessly, including a highly customized Orlando mansion with Superman details.

It took a decade for Michael Jordan to finally sell his Chicago mansion in 2024 at a steep discount. The #23 gates were the sticking point. Even though the home no longer belongs to MJ, the gates continue to be a problem.

The new owner, John Cooper, proposed converting the mansion into a Jordan museum in December 2025. The gates would potentially be moved inside for it to happen, a move that’s become polarizing. The proposal is under review and a decision on the gates is pending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaq might not face a similar problem. He intends to retire in Texas one day (though he jokes about going to a retirement home in Florida sometimes), and be closer to his mother and kids. It’s probably why he’s made a considerable investment in this Texas ranch.

O’Neal bought this home in late 2024 for $2 million. We’ve caught glimpses of the inside on his and his kids’ Instagram posts. All signs point to he’s here to stay and make this is his Fortress of Solitude.