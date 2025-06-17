Shaquille O’Neal Follows Tyrese Haliburton After Ignoring $1.5 Billion Mogul’s Plea

Last year, during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, Shaquille O’Neal made a challenge to Rob Gronkowski. The two sports icons didn’t just talk about their own potential fight; they also floated the idea of NBA players taking on NFL players in the future. Let’s not forget that the Big Aristotle has the in-ring experience not just in boxing but with professional wrestling as well. Many NBA stars have made an appearance on WWE programming, the latest being Tyrese Haliburton.

In May 2025, as his Pacers squad was making another run to the conference finals, more Haliburton-WWE news dropped. On the Monday night Raw episode of 19th May, the Indy guard made the announcement live. “I’m really excited. Obviously, I got the opportunity to come and be in the Garden and experience that and get in the ring a little bit. So, I’m excited about being a playable character in the game and, yeah, it’s going to be super cool.” Just like that, the 2x All-Star is a playable character in the video game WWE 2k25 as part of the “Dunks and Destruction” package.

Now, Shaq is the second character in that DLC pack. “Shaquille O’Neal’s not just dunking, he’s dropping elbows from the top rope! Who’s ready to play as him in #WWE2K25’s Dunk & Destruction Pack 🔜 #NBA @SHAQ.” The playable character looks menacing and is wearing a black Shaq brand tank top. Plus, a silver chain around the neck and fans can add championship gold to it. The Lakers legend previously appeared on WWE programming before as well.

But his most recent one was with their main competitor, AEW. Yes, the promotion is owned by Tony Khan, son of a billionaire and owner of the NFL team Jaguars. Last year, Tony Khan, who is worth $1.5 billion, reportedly even addressed the idea of having Shaq back in AEW again. “I would love to have Shaq back in AEW any time he’s available,” said Khan. Apart from praising the 4x NBA champion, Khan even called O’Neal “the greatest celebrity wrestler in wrestling history.”

However, his addition to the WWE 2k25 game means the chance of him likely returning to AEW has reduced. But did you know that the President of the Jacksonville promotion not only wanted but also one of his best friends to go to AEW too?

TNT’s connection with Shaquille O’Neal and co. made Tony Khan’s offer valid at the time

The Big Aristotle made his appearance on AEW Dynamite in March 2021. It was a tag team match where Shaq and Jade Cargill teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Interestingly, the finish of the match was when Rhodes dived outside the ring onto Shaq and crashed through tables. The Clip on YouTube has already garnered 2.1 million views. But last year, when Inside the NBA’s future was uncertain, Tony Khan had an offer for Charles Barkley.

Remember, AEW also runs its Dynamite program on TNT on Wednesday nights. Appearing on the LeBatard Show, Tony Khan had nothing but high praise for Sir Chalrs. “I don’t know what the future of the NBA holds, but Charles Barkley, as far as being one of the top hosts in all of sports and being one of the most entertaining people in all of television, I think he adds to any sport he’s involved in.” He not only praised but also made an offer.

“If he wanted to come to AEW, we would love that. Absolutely, I would encourage that and support that.” Tony Khan was very clear with his message. For now, we don’t have the response from the Chuckster. But what we know is Shaq is most likely WWE-bound, just like two of the people he was involved in the match with. Yes, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill have jumped ship. Will O’Neal follow suit?