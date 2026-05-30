Shaquille O’Neal Gives Victor Wembanyama Key Advice to Beat Thunder as He Makes Clear Choice for NBA Finals

It’s going to Game 7 between the Oklahoma Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. And when the competition is as stiff as this series, the team that keeps its composure the longest usually prevails. But there is a clear underdog-top dog situation here.

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You see, OKC has an edge, having played seven games in last year’s NBA Finals. The Spurs, on the other hand, have never been there before. You can’t bluff experience. But San Antonio has a straightforward counter for what it lacks in experience — Victor Wembanyama. Shaquille O’Neal reminded the team of the 7-foot-4 phenom who could tilt the odds in their favor if he chose to.

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“My advice to him, he has to be super aggressive because, you know, at his size with his skill set, to be super aggressive, the world has to panic. And when they panic, they’re going to do what they always do. Send guys at him,” Shaq said on the Rich Eisen Show on May 27.

Panic is all it takes to win Game 7. If Wembanyama can make OKC falter even a little, the game will be in San Antonio’s hands. The Big Diesel feels his dominance would unlock the Stephon Castle-Dylan Harper backcourt. If he fails to create space or pass the ball, this advice still works.

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Even if Wembanyama attracts multiple bodies, there’s a chance he doesn’t stop. We saw such raw dominance in Game 1. He exploded for 41 points and 24 rebounds. OKC took it to overtime, but could never figure him out. O’Neal also offered Wemby some technical advice:

“I don’t mind him shooting threes because he’s a fabulous shooter, but I would like the majority of his shots closer to the basket.” Because that’s where everything collapses. The Thunder wouldn’t mind giving Wembanyama a look from beyond the arc. They’ve allowed it since Game 1, and Wemby has not come close to a performance as he did in the series opener.

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Imago May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On that day, Wemby waited for the ball to come to him in the paint. Whether it was a lob or a pass in position, when the Spurs got him the ball, they won the matchup. Wembanyama scored on 14 of his 25 shot attempts inside the perimeter and went to the line 13 times (making 12).

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It was Wembanyama’s best performance in the six games against the Thunder. And compared to the first game of the series, OKC is on tired legs. It also has some injuries to its key players, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, that could make a difference. If Wembanyama establishes himself near the paint in Game 7, only a shooting barrage could save OKC, as Wemby is also going to be blocking any shot thrown at the rim inside the paint.

Worst-case scenario, Wemby will become a matchup nightmare if he keeps applying pressure near the rim. The Spurs have an amazing pool of talent to take advantage of those moments. Shaq’s advice is short, but arguably the most effective. It has paid off before. Why wouldn’t the Spurs want to do it again in a game where a loss spells the end of their season?

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Shaquille O’Neal wants a Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals

After their first win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks fans yelled outside the MSG that they want Wemby in the Finals as their opponent. Having demolished the Cavaliers in four games, I don’t think they want to change their wish anymore. And they are not alone.

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Shaq has a soft corner for big men who meet his expectations, and Wembanyama surpasses them. While recently speaking about the Spurs demigod, the Lakers icon called him the “perfect” center ever created. He’s fascinated by everything Wemby represents, on and off the court. That’s how the four-time NBA champion felt about Michael Jordan. Until he saw it in person, it always felt like His Airness wasn’t real. Shaq compared that experience with the chance of watching Wembanyama in person. That’s why he wants the Spurs to advance past the Thunder.

“I would like it to be the Spurs versus the Knicks because I would like to see Wemby in person. You know, when you sit here and watch him on TV, it’s magnificent, but I would like to see him in person. I can remember in high school watching Jordan on TV, and then I went to the game one time. I was like, ‘Oh, he’s real.’ So, I know Wemby’s real, but I would just like to see that in person,” he explained.

He’s confident that the Spurs are fully pushing to make it happen. They have icons like Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Gregg Popovich to help the young cornerstone prevail. With no prior experience of the occasion, it’s also Wemby’s plan to eat their brains and absorb as much wisdom as he can before Game 7.

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“First thing is listening to experienced people. Whether it’s on our staff or outside. We got the chance to have plenty of those around.” Wembanyama said regarding his mindset while preparing for the ultimate clash against OKC.

It’s only two days away, but the anticipation for Game 7 is growing wildly. With how tight the West has been this season, it’s anyone’s game now. Whoever goes through is guaranteed to get homecourt advantage over the Knicks. Such opportunities, especially in the Finals, don’t come often. For the current Spurs core, this is their first and one of the best chances of winning everything.

And if Wembanyama follows Shaq’s advice, they’ll be one step closer.