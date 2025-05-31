Shaquille O’Neal Hides His Face as Unfiltered NSFW Details Leaves Him Blushing Infront of Camera

Shaquille O’Neal has never shied away from talking about any subject. Whether it be his personal relationships and controversies surrounding them, or the professional contract issue of TNT. Even on the Inside the NBA show, one would hardly find him quiet as he often bickers away with his co-hosts. But this time, he was literally speechless. Not only that he even tried to hide his face after a certain revelation on his podcast.

His recent podcast guests were DJ Envy (Raashaun Casey) and his wife, Gia Casey. The couple has a podcast and also co-authored books to open the conversation about relationship dynamics in a family. During that conversation, DJ Envy shared the first time he and his wife had their first s-x conversation. Mind you, they were in high school at the time.

“I never had a sex conversation with my dad, right? So when I met Gia and the first time we were getting intimate my s-x conversation came from p–n right so you think you got to smash it all out.” Hearing this, even his wife chuckled and wondered where the conversation was heading. Then Shaquille O’Neal nodded his head in disbelief, as he got shy hearing the story. The 4x NBA champion used the paper where the notes about the podcast were written to hide his face from the camera.

“When you get home, go in the closet, get that little blanket, get that pillow, and take your right to the couch.” Shaq ended this conversation with advice to the couple who have been together for three decades. It was not the only moment from the podcast where Diesel had to put an end to DJ Envy’s intimate conversation. Earlier in the podcast, the Lakers legend pointed to the camera, waving his hand, signaling to cut that part out.

Shaquille O’Neal put an end to his viral photo featuring a mystery girl

Remember, last year, a photo of a huge, muscular man on a woman’s shoulder went viral? In September last year, a social media influencer named Maria Ozuna Teachey added a photo of herself, but carefully cut out the face of the man standing behind her. Fans were quick to speculate that it was of no one but Shaq. “Unapologetically us …. Can yall guess who feet?” read the caption of the now deleted post.

Shaquille O’Neal denied it, “Nope not the kid,” on a post shared by Worldstar, shutting down the claims in just a few words. Later, he added a video of his own doing the same pose with many women in the video. “Is this my girlfriend too? Trust me I’ll let yall know who my woman is.” He even went a step further, jokingly revealing, “By the way, my woman name is Shaqirah.” Despite his claims, Teachey wasn’t done yet.

She would add a video of spending the day with Shaquille O’Neal and even going to one of his DJ events. Apart from that, the video had a photo of Shaq sleeping on a sofa. Thankfully for the Lakers legend, nothing else came from it, and he saved himself from new embarrassing photos. As for his relationship status, it remains private as of now.