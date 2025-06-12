Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Commits Theft at NBA Finals Leaving Young Associates in Disbelief

Shaquille O’Neal once dubbed himself the “funny disciplinarian” of his kids. Over the years, we have seen on Inside the NBA, where the Lakers legend tumbles down time and again to get some laughs. He doesn’t mind being at the receiving end of the joke. However, when you are around the 7-foot-1 icon, best believe he is cooking something funny. In fact, two brothers were in the near vicinity and even part of the plan when they unexpectedly sat next to the 4x NBA champion and aided him in the prank.

Two young Thunder fans from Oklahoma City had an unforgettable experience not only because their team won in game 2, but they had Shaq sitting next to them. It didn’t take long for the jokes to fly in as Baker and Cutter Lamb were thrilled to spend the evening with the larger-than-life star. “He was so big, I was hugging his leg. When I gave him a high five, my hand was three-quarters of his palm!” That’s how 9-year-old Baker described the time with the Big Aristotle.

But that was not all. During the game at the Paycom Center, Shaquille O’Neal made a plan to playfully pick-pocket a staff member. Yes, you heard it right. Elder brother Cutter recalled the incident where the staff member had the sheet in the back pocket with the flow of events to take place during timeouts and halftime. Shaq asked the younger brother, Baker, to be his accomplice.

“Shaq looked at Baker and said, ‘Grab it out of his pocket,’ and he said no, and he (Shaq) said ‘No, it’s okay, I’ll protect you,’ so Baker got up. And my dad had no idea this was gonna happen, and he turned and went, ‘No, what are you doing?“Even though the father disapproved, it was too late to stop the heist.

“And he grabbed it and gave it to Shaq was dying laughing,” the boys recounted via Koco news. Seeing their favorite team win, along with Shaquille O’Neal, made their day. Plus, they won’t be forgetting the antics anytime soon. So, they even said to the Lakers legend, “Thank you for being so nice and funny.”

Despite his funny disciplinarian side, Shaquille O’Neal was still a stickler for one rule

The LSU alum grew up in a household where his stepfather was from a military background. Naturally, the strict parenting techniques were part of the routine for Shaq while growing up. Although to date he has never complained, but feels the rules and methods won’t work in today’s time. “His discipline is not allowed to be used today.” That’s why his approach is lenient as compared to his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson’s “whooping” method.

USA Today via Reuters USA Today

Even though he is a fun parent, there is one rule his teenage kids have to follow. ” You know when my kids started getting to that age, 17, 18, I didn’t want them to party anywhere else. So we had rules. You can party at the house, but I’ll be back at 12 o’clock, and everybody better be gone.” As Shaquille O’Neal stated, he would leave the house, but it was still under adult supervision. Either Uncle Jerome or his chef would be present to keep things in check.

But this approach is not valid in all cases. Once, Shaq offered to take his kids to Hooters after they got in trouble at school. See the witty side of the Lakers legend. Even the Lamb brothers experienced it firsthand during game 2 of the NBA finals.