Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Arrest Amid 4th of July Celebration

Between fireworks and actual work, handcuffs and mugshots became a part of Shaquille O’Neal’s 4th of July plans. The big man. who has a party animal reputation, had a quieter holiday which included work. But he had a few friends along for the ride. Unexpectedly, a friend revealed O’Neal getting arrested! There is a whole uniformed NYPD officer putting handcuffs on Shaq (didn’t even know handcuffs could fit the big guy). It doesn’t look like Shaq is in a holding cell right now because he’s reposting the same image.

The shocking image came from Peter Gunz, one half of Lord Tariq, and Peter Gunz, a rapper, producer, and currently starring on Gravesend. Shaq is in his usual relaxed fit – black t-shirt and plaid pants – oddly chippy for someone getting cuffed behind his back by an NYPD officer.

Gunz and Shaq go way back. O’Neal generously bought the rapper’s mother a new home in Florida after seeing her poor living conditions in the Bronx. Gunz was seemingly appalled for his poor ‘little brother’ (Gunz is three years older than Shaq) and was ready to avenge him.

“Ayo who the f— snitched on my little big brother [Shaq]” was Gunz’s solid threat while taking a picture of Shaq getting arrested. He posted it on Friday and O’Neal reposted it immediately. So what exactly happened?

Just Shaq being Shaq. There is no real arrest, no charges, no crime. It’s another moment O’Neal added to his 4th of July hilarity, which also included a lip-sync video that left his 35 million followers in splits during the holiday.

O’Neal and Gunz are co-stars on Gravesend which is currently in production for season 3. Two days before the ‘arrest,’ Gunz shared a little BTS clip to show he’s finally sharing screentime with his little brother. And the NYPD cop is a paid actor in more ways than one. He went along with another ‘Shaq-nanigan’ for the laughs. In return, O’Neal made his 4th of July celebration extra special.

Shaquille O’Neal is sulking on the holiday

Given the latest updates from the cast and crew of Gravesend, it appears that Shaquille O’Neal is spending most of the offseason filming this series. Currently, season 3 doesn’t have a definitive premiere date but is expected to return on Prime Video in late 2025 or early 2026.

There have been few of DJ Diesel’s tours lately. He did drop original trap collaborations with other artists in recent months. However, there’s more expected from the notorious party animal. He rang in the New Year with style against the Miami waterfront at an EDM event with his son, Myles. He also brought back Shaq’s Fun House for the Super Bowl a month later. A few years ago, just after the COVID-19 restrictions had slowly subsided, when parties were possible again, O’Neal joined Flo-Rida for a 4th of July bash in his hometown of New Jersey.

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena.

So this quiet weekend felt unlike Shaq. Peter Gunz, however, revealed they had something else going on. The friends had a wager on the Eastern Conference Finals. “Believe it or not New York, I wanted New York Knicks to win. Peter Gunz said that they were not going to win. We had a bet. He gets the jet for a week. All expenses paid, wherever he wants to go. Footage for that will come real soon.”

We know the outcome now. The Knicks and Shaq lost. That meant Gunz got to join Shaq on the 4th of July on his private jet and enjoy the fireworks from the sky. Not the giant sore loser though. He’s on the side with his sparkling water and the shades down, sulking. No arrests, but Shaq’s 4th of July holiday definitely didn’t go according to plan.