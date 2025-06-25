Shaquille O’Neal Immediately Put to Work by Mama Lucille After NCAA Football Move Announcement

When Shaquille O’Neal shows up, it’s never just a visit — it’s a full-blown takeover, and this summer, Henry County might be feeling the heat. Just off a European media whirlwind, the NBA icon has touched down not for business meetings or brand deals, but to get on mentoring the next wave of young athletes. And while Shaq’s career keeps reaching new heights around the globe, it’s his mother, Lucille O’Neal, who’s keeping him grounded — quite literally — as she nudges him back to the roots of mentorship.

What some may not realize is that Shaquille O’Neal’s connection to Georgia’s youth sports isn’t new. In fact, he’s been a pillar of support behind the Henry County Sheriff’s Sports Spirit Spectacular Camp since it began four years ago. Far from a celebrity cameo, the camp has grown into a well-oiled, skills-focused hub of learning, largely thanks to his behind-the-scenes involvement. But more than anything else, it’s the authenticity of Big Diesel’s efforts that make this event stand out, with each summer, his commitment runs even deeper.

This year’s spotlight feature? A high-energy flag football tournament bringing some serious NFL firepower to the field. Former Atlanta Falcons stars Julio Jones and Roddy White join Shaq on the sidelines, creating the kind of coaching lineup most kids can only dream of. The event isn’t just fun and games either — it’s tailored to give young athletes, especially girls, a chance to be seen by college scouts, soak in expert guidance, and forge lasting bonds. “Just come out here, have fun, display your talent,” Shaq tells the young campers in a video shared by 11Alive.

But why does he keep showing up year after year? His answer is simple: “As long as I’m living here, we’re just going to do something. Every year, I try to do a lot, seen and unseen, but again, people call it giving back. I’m just doing what my mama told me to do.”

via Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 14: Shaquille O’Neal (R) and Lucille O’Neal attend HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary “SHAQ” at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for HBO)

With those instructions at hand, day one of the camp set the pace with a girls’ flag football match that had everyone on their feet. And with basketball and volleyball clinics lined up, things are only heating up. Shaq’s leading the hoops sessions himself, while Atlanta Vive takes charge of volleyball, ensuring high-caliber training across the board. Three days. Multiple sports. Direct access to legends. For these kids, it’s more than a camp — it’s a game-changer. Similar to the move that one of Big Diesel’s franchises recently made.

Shaquille O’Neal enters into a partnership that could bring him closer to the NCAA loop

While his annual summer camp was turning heads, another Shaq move was making quiet waves that could nudge him closer to the heart of college football. Chattanooga Mocs defensive back Joshua Jones just announced a new NIL partnership with none other than Shaquille O’Neal’s fast-growing ‘Big Chicken’ brand. For those paying attention, this collaboration may be more than a business deal—it might be a hint at Shaq’s evolving connection with the NCAA scene.

Interestingly, Jones hasn’t yet suited up in an official game for the Mocs, but he’s already stepped into a leadership role when it comes to navigating the world of NIL deals. And what a world it is. Just in 2022, student-athletes collectively earned $917 million through such opportunities, with football players bringing in nearly half of that staggering figure.

But here’s where things get really fascinating. Despite being a savvy entrepreneur, Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t been entirely sold on the NIL movement. He’s voiced concern that the final prize should be the NBA rather than early cash-ins.

Even so, with Big Chicken now scaling beyond 200 locations and stepping into the NIL arena, Shaq is standing at a unique crossroads—balancing his respect for tradition with the realities of today’s game. And through it all, one thing stays constant: the grounding influence of Mama Lucille, whose lessons still shape the man behind the brand.