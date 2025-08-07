Shaquille O’Neal Jumped off His Seat After Nancy Lieberman’s Violent Retaliation

Have you ever encountered a moment that made you jump from a seat? For many people, the slightest scare or surprise could be enough to trigger enough adrenaline in them to initiate fight-or-flight. Others, however, do not look that easily fazed. With his huge build and usually calm nature, Shaquille O’Neal certainly belongs to the latter category. However, looks can be deceiving, and it was once a simple brawl that made the 7-foot-1 star jump up.

In the recent episode of the ‘3s and ones’ podcast, former NBA player Michael Beasley and reporter Chris B. Haynes hosted former WNBA star and 1984 WABA champion Nancy Lieberman. As the conversation progressed about Lieberman’s journey through basketball, she recalled one of her first fights on the WNBA court. Since the league was founded only back in 1996, the 67-year-old was among the oldest players during the first few seasons. She commanded over 17 years of professional basketball experience, which meant that she had to prove herself right from the start. Therefore, it wasn’t a good sight when she was getting worked up by a player 18 years her junior.

“I had the first fight in WNBA history with Jamila Wideman, uh, in the preseason. I’d waited 17 years for this one year, and she was trying to box me out. And she works with the Mystics, I believe. And I, she was little, and I said, ‘Don’t do that again.’ Yeah. You know, kind of like a crack on and I said, ‘Don’t do it again.’ And I took her, and I flung her to the ground. Shaq is courtside. I had her by the neck, and he jumped out of his seat, and we were at the forum,” Lieberman recalled.

The incident was certainly intense enough to have anyone, even Shaquille O’Neal, get caught by surprise. After all, according to the Tampa Bay Times, a then 39-year-old Lieberman grabbed Wideman by the throat while the players were walking off the court at halftime. As Lieberman recalled back then,

“Jamila came up to me and forearmed me in the throat, and I didn’t even have the ball. So, yes, I grabbed her by the throat. I told her never to do that again _ not to this player, anyway.” Yikes!

In the end, Lieberman was fined $500 by the WNBA. With no footage available, it is hard to know just how genuine Shaquille O’Neal’s reaction was. However, we can trust Nancy Lieberman, since she would have no reason to lie.

Well, if it is true, then we can add Shaq’s surprised reaction to the limited number of times the 4x NBA champion has been caught off-guard. After all, up until now, the list was limited to only a handful of people, including his step-son.

Shaquille O’Neal was once smacked on the head by son after Steve Aoki initiated challenge

Shaquille O’Neal is, without a doubt, a major prankster. From filling up Kenny Smith’s car with snow to literally taking a s—t in Devean George’s shoe, his antics have continued to keep people entertained. However, there have also been times when, instead of being the prankster, Shaq was the victim.

Back in July 2023, Shaquille O’Neal posted a video featuring renowned DJ Steve Aoki. Aoki ran up behind the former player, jumped up, and smacked him behind his head. As the camera turned to Shaq, the look of bewilderment on his face was priceless.

That should have been the end of it, right? Well, a moment like that should not play out just once. Therefore, Myles O’Neal, his son with Shaunie Henderson, took on the task of repeating it. In a video posted the very next day, Myles turned to the camera, and said “I’m about to smack the s—t out of my dad”,

Though the clip was brief, Shaq was once again caught surprised. Probably more surprised than before, since he wouldn’t have expected that ‘attack’ again, much less from his son!