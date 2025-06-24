Shaquille O’Neal Makes Silent NCAA Football Move That He Might Not Fully Back

When a college football player signs with Shaq’s brand, you’d expect cheers, but this deal comes with a twist the big man might not be clapping for. Joshua Jones, a defensive back for the Chattanooga Mocs, has just made a move that’s causing ripples far beyond his Southern Conference turf. By signing a new NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal with none other than Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Big Chicken’ brand, Jones is stepping into the spotlight of college sports marketing. But here’s the kicker—while his name now sits alongside Shaq’s, the NBA icon might not be as thrilled about this partnership as one might assume.

At first glance, this looks like another win in the expanding world of NIL deals, especially with brands increasingly cozying up to college athletes. But there’s a much deeper game playing out here. These deals are no longer just about boosting an athlete’s bank account—they’re actively reshaping how players are recruited, how programs are built, and how younger athletes are left scrambling to find opportunities. Just one year into NIL’s launch, student-athletes pulled in an eye-popping $917 million, with football players alone accounting for nearly half—49.9 percent—of that pie.

This new money wave isn’t just helping star athletes shine—it’s rewriting the rules of the sport. Joshua Jones, who arrived at Chattanooga as a freshman in 2021 and redshirted his first year, has emerged as something of a quiet leader when it comes to NIL awareness on campus. So far, Jones has not seen the action on the field but he has been a leading contributor towards scouting. Now, in the summer of 2024, he took a leadership role in NIL education for athletics. And subsequently came the big announcement this year regarding the partnership with Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Big Chicken’.

“I’m excited to share that I’ve partnered with Big Chicken by Shaq for an NIL opportunity! Teaming up with a brand that shares my dedication to excellence and community engagement is an incredible opportunity. @bigchickenshaq @bigchickenchattanooga @shaq #NILPartnership #BigChicken #Shaq #Limelightsports,” Jones captioned his IG post.

This move draws an interesting comparison to former Super Bowl winner Gehrig Dieter, who set a similar play in motion back in 2022 by helping 13 athletes from Wichita State score NIL deals with Chicken N’ Pickle. Those arrangements typically offered a mix of money, gift cards, and community perks in return for appearances and social media promotion. Though the exact details of Jones’ agreement with ‘Big Chicken’ haven’t been shared, chances are it could follow a similar model. One that mixes local buzz with brand building. However, here’s where things take a curious turn.

While ‘Big Chicken’ is one of Shaquille O’Neal’s most ambitious business ventures—with over 200 locations in the works and even a recent educational tie-in with Blue Origin—the man behind the brand has been openly critical of the very NIL system Jones is now part of.

On one of his podcasts, O’Neal didn’t hold back: “NIL, I think, is definitely gonna hurt people,” he said, expressing concern over young athletes raking in millions before proving themselves on the professional stage. “For people that have nothing, when you get something, it takes the pressure off. But that something should be the final prize. The final prize should be the NBA.”

Shaq has gone so far as to suggest he might pull support from LSU, his alma mater, if players can’t commit to staying two to three years. That’s what makes Jones’ deal so ironic. His new partnership is exactly the kind of calculated, business-oriented move Shaq worries could undermine the spirit of college athletics.

Shaquille O’Neal’s deeper concern for high school athletes because of NIL system

The world of college sports was shaken up when the NIL era kicked in. It was celebrated as a long-overdue victory — finally, young athletes could benefit from their talent and growing popularity. For many, it felt like justice served. But let’s be real: not every athlete is hitting the jackpot. While some are signing lucrative deals and racking up brand partnerships on social media, there are many who are stuck in an increasingly complicated system. The combination of NIL and the transfer portal has flipped college recruiting upside down, and high school athletes are feeling the brunt of it.

Think about it — there was a time when high school stars were the main attraction. Coaches would line up for four and five-star recruits, treating them like the next big thing. Fast forward to now, and those same kids might not even get a phone call. Why? Because coaches are shifting their focus to college transfers — players who’ve already proven themselves. It’s easier, safer, and more efficient for top programs to go after someone with experience.

That traditional climb from high school court to college arena? It’s fading fast. “I feel sorry for the high school kid because back in our time, the high school kids were highly sought after,” said Shaquille O’Neal, the top pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. “But now, with everybody going into the transfer portal, you get coaches like Rick Patino saying, ‘I’m not even looking at high school kids anymore. I’m just going to the portal.’ So, I kind of feel sorry for them,” he added.

Ironically, O’Neal now finds himself partnering with the very system he once criticized. As Jones uses his platform to push brand loyalty and community values, it reflects the new age of college sports — where the line between passion and business is blurrier than ever.

