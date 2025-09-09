Shaquille O’Neal Reacts to Kevin Durant’s Rockets Deal Years After Slamming Warriors Move

“Kevin’s a great player, I think that his legacy is complicated”. This is not just Charles Barkley’s opinion; this is how a lot of people view Kevin Durant’s career. In fact, KD himself asked on X why he was not part of the GOAT debate. Two titles, two Finals MVPs should be a good look for his legacy. But these achievements during his time in the Golden State are why people question it. Shaquille O’Neal was one such critic.

However, he has seemingly presented a softer stance on the Slim Reaper’s latest move. KD averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season, and will take the reins as Houston’s go-to scorer. Talking to Scoop B Robinson, Shaq was asked about the most underrated move in the offseason. The TNT analyst answered it differently.

“You know, I don’t pay attention off-season. But I would probably say Kevin Durant going to Houston probably can turn out to be something very special.” It took a first-time ever seven-team trade to make the move from the Suns to the Rockets possible. However, being kind to the 2x Finals MVP moves is not what Shaquille O’Neal has always echoed.

“You lose to Golden State, and then you go join them, I think that tarnishes it. Now, if you can win one where he’s the ‘bus driver’ like Charles (Barkley) always say, I think we would definitely have to put him in that conversation.” For context, he was part of the OKC team that made it to the conference finals and, despite being 3-1 ahead, lost to the Warriors.

And a month later, KD switched sides and completed the move to the Golden State. That’s why that move still leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many fans and analysts, including Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

Like Shaquille O’Neal fans hoping for a special Kevin Durant tenure with the Rockets

Previously, too, Shaquille O’Neal was optimistic about KD and his chances with the new team. “Should get them higher, higher towards the top. I know they let go of Jalen Green; he carried them last year, but KD is a more consistent Jalen Green. Jalen Green was too up and down for them to get to the next level, but listen, if KD’s healthy shooting the ball well, they can make some noise.” Durant, with rising stars Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, should make them a better team.

The Athletic did a poll, and the confidence in the franchise once stood at 67% and 93% in past surveys, but now it has exploded to 95%. That faith is fueled by rising stars. Amen Thompson earned All-NBA Defensive First Team honors, and Alperen Sengun became an All-Star. Add to that Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard look set for bigger roles under Ime Udoka, who signed a multiyear contract with the franchise. With these things, nearly 70% of fans expect the Houston Rockets to reach the Western Conference finals with Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela as part of the roster.

Their last conference and NBA championships both came three decades ago. Last year, despite being division champions, the Rockets bowed out to the Warriors in the first round. But now they have Kevin Durant in their ranks, and the expectation will be more.