Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Joel Embiid’s Weakness While 76ers Make Major Trade Decision

“And not only that, I say this respectfully. Joel Embiid will never win a championship until he gets his mind and his attitude right.” Shaquille O’Neal’s displeasure was evident as he felt Joel Embiid’s efforts in his return game were questionable. The Process sat out the team’s first nine games as the injury management with his knee issue continued. Plus, the 76ers Center even made a decision to not play in back-to-back games, if he was fit. This caused a huge uproar from former players and even Shaq.

At the time, the Big Aristotle on his podcast said, “And with his statements the other day, I don’t think Joel wants to be that guy. S. O. F. T.!” It seems the 4x NBA champion is staying true to that statement of his. Why? On his recent podcast with Zach Randolph as a guest, the conversation was around which players could have played during the previous era. Z-Bo first mentioned Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle. That’s when the host of the show asked the question that led to Shaquille O’Neal’s latest rant.

Adam Lefkoe chimed in and asked if Embiid could have played during O’Neal and Randolph’s era. “Embiid, for sure,” Randolph said. But Shaq scoffed at the remark in disbelief. But the 2x All-Star, Randolph, tried hinting at Embiid’s Cameroon roots, has “deep energy” that could translate to the court. Despite the efforts, Lakers legend was not convinced.

“Is he mean?” O’Neal asked about Embiid. “’Cause I came at him one day, and his response was ‘Guys don’t play like that no more.’ I’m like ‘M——– what? The f— you talking about?’ Like bro, go inside, punish… I was like ‘I’m done even talking to you.‘” This is why Shaquille O’Neal apparently severed ties with the 30-year-old. It’s the opposite of what the 76ers are planning to do for next season. Yes, despite the failure of this season, not only Embiid, but their Big 3 will remain intact for next season.

Is Shaquille O’Neal’s judgment too harsh on Joel Embiid as 76ers look to run it back

Last season, Embiid dealt with knee issues, which prevented him from being available for the 76ers. He appeared in 19 games, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. When healthy, the seven-time All-Star is the team’s leader and can be unstoppable on the floor. That’s what the team is hoping for next season as they want to continue the experiment with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey.

via Imago Image Credit: Imagn

On Thursday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the 76ers are not planning on moving Embiid. According to Stein, they’re willing to give the star big man a chance to run it back with his two co-stars. But remember, last season they only played 15 games together. Embiid underwent another arthroscopic procedure in late February, cutting his season short after just 19 games. It was the lowest game total he’s played since 2017. Since their superstar was absent, the team capitulated and finished 24–58 with no chance of playoff basketball.

It’s the constant injuries of Embiid that have troubled the 76ers. In fact, it’s now the third time in four years Embiid’s playoff hopes have been derailed by injury. Maybe that’s why at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, The Process wanted to avoid back-to-back games. His and the teammates’ approach in the upcoming season would be crucial to build trust with the 76ers fanbase.