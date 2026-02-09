Shaquille O’Neal Reveals New Business Collaboration During Super Bowl

Dominating the franchise business and disrupting the affordable sneaker market are accomplishments unique to Shaquille O’Neal. He wanted to elevate yet another business and used Super Bowl LX to promote it. Yesterday, the NBA legend hyped a commercial slot, which reportedly cost $8 million. It was for his latest venture, one that literally made him the center of attention.

“The best Super Bowl commercial ever, smell good people,” O’Neal wrote on Instagram.

This is his first-ever fragrance, Shaquille O’Neal Eau De Toilette. The commercial’s theme was very simple. As he sprayed the cologne, female onlookers couldn’t help but notice the fragrance, and soon a dozen admirers surrounded the businessman.

This commercial truly made O’Neal irresistible, and maybe that’s why he wanted more people to check it out.

He took to X yesterday, writing, “Wait til yall see my Super Bowl commercial tomorrow #gopatriots.”

Although the New England Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s main purpose of getting eyes on his product was successful. The commercial’s theme also aligned with the message O’Neal previously stated.

The perfume will be exclusively available at JCPenney. It was launched in September last year. While promoting the product, O’Neal shared his rationale for entering the fragrance business.

“I don’t go around smelling big guys,” O’Neal told PEOPLE in November. “But when I wear it, people say, ‘Oh my wow. You smell really good for a big guy.'”

The Lakers legend said his new fragrance would leave you saying three words: “Oh my wow.”

O’Neal had the vision of adding something fresh to the market. This business philosophy has propelled his net worth to $500 million. The success comes from smart investing methods. At one time, O’Neal owned as many as 40 gyms, 150 car washes, 155 Five Guys Burger & Fries, 9 Papa John’s, 17 Auntie Anne’s pretzels, and a few Krispy Kreme restaurants. He also invested very early in Google and has reaped the benefits.

Even with Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies and Shaq’s Big Chicken, the ability to continue creating value is important for O’Neal. However, he doesn’t always jump the gun on making a business decision.

Shaquille O’Neal rejected a fragrance idea before partnering with JCPenney

On an episode of his Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal narrated a story of him rejecting a bizarre idea that would have earned a big paycheck.

“Guy comes in with the money already, he said, ‘Hey, new company, I got 5 million,’” O’Neal said on The Big Podcast. “He needs me for my contacts and my distribution. I said, ‘Okay.’ He said, ‘I wants to do a cologne.’ I said, ‘Alright, you got the fragrance?’ He wants me to go in the weight room and train in this suit, and he was going to collect my sweat and put it inside the cologne.”

The man told him he intended to name the cologne ‘Elliuqahs,’ which is Shaquille spelled backward.

This was a truly odd idea, even for a legend known for his freaky pranks with Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA. Despite the $5 million offer, he wouldn’t go ahead with the idea, but now he is in the fragrance space with an arguably lasting impact.