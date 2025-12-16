Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Secret Blood Therapy As He Announces Surgery

Being great comes at a cost. Shaquille O’Neal crushed the NBA’s equipment and several players during his dominant reign. But carrying a seven-foot frame up and down the court at high velocity led to some harm. His toes are still messed up. Then two years ago, Shaq underwent hip replacement surgery to address chronic pain. Now, he has another one planned, but it doesn’t concern his playing career.

The Big Aristotle wants better lips. As surreal as it sounds, the Lakers icon confirmed it as his next surgical procedure. The four-time NBA champion is doing so to continue looking ‘beautiful’.

“The next procedure I’m getting is a lip reduction because these lips are so juicy. I just want to make them smaller,” he revealed on Entertainment Tonight.

As part of that mission, Shaq is also notably having blood treatment for anti-ageing. He calls it his “beauty secret”. Understandably, with him doing the Dunkman series and constantly appearing on television as part of Inside the NBA, the former MVP needs to maintain a solid look. It’s not battling David Robinson in the paint, but it still puts the 53-year-old in the spotlight. Shaquille O’Neal wants to look handsome as opposed to ruthless as he was during his playing career.

Shaquille O’Neal has been ridiculed for some of his physical features in the past. Notably, Kevin Hart had him in splits while depicting how unusual his falls look on the NBA court. However, his lips have never been the subject of jokes or scrutiny in the past. This procedure is a personal decision, wanting to stay “young, beautiful and hot”.

No matter the reason, the Big Diesel feels it’s a surgery that will help him. He doesn’t want to withhold another procedure as past demons hunt him.

Shaquille O’Neal regrets not listening to Phil Jackson

The 2002 season was imperative for the Lakers and Shaq. The Purple and Gold were chasing a fourth consecutive championship. But there were also tensions between Kobe Bryant and Shaq, with the big man awaiting an extension from the franchise. The Big Diesel didn’t want to take any chances of missing out on a new contract.

His right big toe was stiff, which severely impacted his game. Then head coach Phil Jackson, understanding the depth of the situation, advised the Lakers center to undergo a major surgery procedure to extend his playing career. But Shaq was nervous about potentially missing six months.

So he didn’t listen to the Zen Master. The surgery he opted for removed bone spurs from his toe. The entire issue was never really resolved. Later, in his autobiography, the four-time champion admitted he should’ve listened to his head coach.

“He (Jackson) told me, ‘If you get this done right, you can play until you’re forty.’ I wish I had listened to him,” Shaq wrote.

The underlying issue itself was extensive. Since his toes absorbed heavy pressure from his 300+lbs body weight, he was diagnosed with hallux rigidus, a form of degenerative arthritis. Opting for a minor surgery didn’t resolve the issue, leading to his decline soon after. Shaq didn’t get an extension from the Lakers, but was subsequently traded to the Miami Heat.

So now, with all the wisdom he has, Shaq doesn’t want to carry any more such regrets. If he believes it’s the best for him, the 53-year-old doesn’t want to hold back.