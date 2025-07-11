Shaquille O’Neal’s Actions Online Questioned By Adopted Son After Latest Business Move

One post from Shaquille O’Neal can spark a conversation across millions—and sometimes, even a playful interrogation from his own family. The NBA Hall of Famer’s latest online move has not only caught the attention of fans but also prompted a sharp, witty response from his adopted son, setting social media abuzz. With Shaq’s business ventures growing as fast as his legendary on-court stats, even his family can’t resist chiming in when the Big Diesel flexes for Instagram.

The O’Neal family’s dynamic has always been a blend of public persona and private bonds, but here’s a detail many miss: Shaquille’s business empire now spans over 50 brands, with Forbes estimating his endorsement earnings at over $20 million annually as of 2024. This relentless drive to diversify his portfolio is why his Instagram feed is often a mix of fitness, fun, and strategic partnerships. It’s this very hustle that led to his recent collaboration with Nutricost—an alliance that’s as much about brand synergy as it is about Shaq’s personal commitment to fitness. The intersection of business and family, especially when played out online, keeps fans—and his kids—on their toes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his latest Instagram post, Shaquille O’Neal shared a shirtless gym workout video, captioned, “When the workout’s serious, so is the fuel. Nutricost keeps me locked in. Up to 35% off @nutricost_official for Prime Day. Let’s go! #NutricostPartner #ad.” The post, intended to spotlight his new Nutricost partnership, quickly drew a wave of engagement. But it was Myles O’Neal, his adopted son, who stole the show with a single comment.

AD

“You posting thirst traps now? 😂,” Myles wrote. The playful jab not only showcased their close relationship but also highlighted how even the most calculated business moves can become family fodder in the age of social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) Expand Post

Notably, Myles O’Neal, the eldest of the O’Neal siblings, has been part of the family since Shaquille married Shaunie Henderson, adopting Myles and raising him alongside his biological children. While Shaquille’s business acumen is well-documented, Myles’ quick wit in the public eye is a reminder that the O’Neal legacy isn’t just about basketball or business—it’s about family moments that resonate with millions. Surprisingly, though, it was Myles himself who seemingly went against this legacy in business with one move.

Myles recently partnered with potentially the biggest rival of Shaquille O’Neal’s major business

Big Diesel has been on a roll lately, especially with his fast-growing Big Chicken brand. On June 16, the franchise stirred up excitement with its latest opening in Tampa’s Westchase neighborhood. Fans of the brand were quick to embrace the newest location, which brings the same fun-loving spirit the brand is known for. As CEO Josh Halpern put it, “Shaquille has always had a special connection with Tampa. The team opening this location really embodies what we’re about: big energy, big smiles, and even bigger flavor.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From oversized meals to towering milkshakes and wild giveaways, Big Chicken clearly isn’t aiming to be just another fast-food stop—it’s about turning every visit into a moment. But just as Shaquille O’Neal continues stacking locations and flipping flavor-packed patties, his son Myles took a very different path.

While his dad was building a food empire, Myles was behind the DJ booth at none other than an exclusive McDonald’s rave. One clip shows him vibing to the beat, lights flashing, and the crowd riding the wave. And yes, there was even a moment where he dapped up Ronald McDonald himself. Myles summed it all up with a caption that no one saw coming: “Things I didn’t expect this year: ‘guest list?’ texts for a McDonald’s rave.”

via Imago Credits: Imago

So what does it all mean? While Shaq is working hard to scale his brand into the fast-food elite, Myles found himself spinning tunes for a $215 billion global giant. Big Chicken may be making its move, but McDonald’s? It’s still owning the spotlight. Given all that, there’s still no denying that Myles would be among the first ones to hope for the situation to reverse. For now though, he seems contended at poking light hearted fun at his father’s gym videos.