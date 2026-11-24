LSU leads every school in the Southeastern Conference with 53 overall team national titles. The Tigers for nearly a century have stacked SEC trophies, Heisman winners, and national banners across and produced players like Shaquille O’Neal, Angel Reese, Paul Skenes, etc. Yet, the crown jewel founding member that has helped define the league since 1932 could be forced out of the conference.

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In just 1 week, the presidents and chancellors of the SEC teams will meet to talk about the future of LSU in the conference. It comes on the heels of a second time this fall that an LSU team tried to add a former professional player to its roster.

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“The Southeastern Conference on Monday filed an amended complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in its federal lawsuit against Louisiana State University stating that the presidents and chancellors of the SEC will meet on Thursday, December 3, to deliberate LSU’s ongoing membership in the conference.

“The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted.” The statement from SEC crossed 3 million views on X within a few hours. “The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs.”

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It was first viewed as an unprecedented move, but now seems a real possibility given LSU’s insistence on attempting to play and on playing former professional athletes.

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On August 25th, the SEC ratified a ban on athletes who signed pro contracts or entered pro drafts. And head football coach Lane Kiffin tried to add two former NFL players before the season started. But on September 8th, LSU filled its final football roster without former pro players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. Then last week, a former contracted NBA player played one single game for LSU.

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Because around November 13th, the judge issued an injunction barring the SEC from penalizing LSU from playing RJ Luis Jr. on the basketball team. The 23-year-old guard scored 11 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in 15 minutes against Louisiana–Monroe. The participation of the player who spent time with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics became the last blow.

The conference called it a “deeply concerning and disappointing development.” And later LSU president Wade Rousse told Coach Will Wade not to play Luis again after he played one game with the team. In fact, the Tigers have removed Luis from their roster and even pledged to not play him again.

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The injunction cleared his participation, but SEC had a problem. In fact, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told the court he had assurances from LSU, including texts from athletic director Verge Ausberry and phone calls with Will Wade that RJ Luis would not play for LSU.

Then Sankey also stated that the president and other conference CEOs have voiced concerns about LSU’s institutional control, or lack thereof, and their pattern of conduct. If the SEC does pull the trigger, LSU reportedly will fire back with counter-suits. And it would be months, if not up to years, before this would be settled. But the story doesn’t end here.

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“RJ Luis Jr. will sue the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey for damages in the days ahead,” his attorney, Tony Clayton, told ESPN. “For violating a judge’s order that had given the former All-American the green light to play another season before the league threatened potential expulsion following his first and only appearance for LSU last week.”

“It’s not over,” Clayton said. “Mr. Sankey ought to be put on notice that he will see what we’re about to do because of his actions and Mr. Sankey will feel the wrath of RJ Luis, if not by Christmas, then by New Year’s night.”

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The entire dynamic arises from players making the strategic decision to pursue more lucrative opportunities. College athletes in the high-revenue sports are essentially pro players.