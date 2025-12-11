Shaquille O’Neal’s Lakers Championship Teammate Faces Arrest For Violating Court Order

From winning a championship with Shaq & Kobe to a mugshot, that’s now the story of Isaiah Rider. He’s not very memorable to LakeShow, although his resume is pretty noteworthy. He was a role player on the 2001 Lakers championship team, a Slam Dunk Champion, and made the All-Rookie First Team. He even had the odd rap career though he was no DJ Diesel. Rider now, though, will be known for his arrest in his post-NBA life.

Rider, 54, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly violating a court order. The arrest stems from his estrangement from his wife, Vanessa.

Vanessa Rider is known for her short stint on Basketball Wives, the VH1 show produced and starring Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson. After their appearance on season 11 from 2023 to 2024, their marriage hit the rocks.

He filed for divorce in November 2024. Then after an incident in July 2025, Vanessa filed for a protective order against her husband. Isaiah Rider Jr. nicknamed JR, is referred to as ‘JR’ in those court documents.

Vanessa alleged that JR had used abusive language against her and their 15-year-old son. At the time, JR refuted the allegations and claimed, “I deny the allegations. She did this because I filed for divorce.” Regardless, Vanessa got a no-contact order under which Rider couldn’t contact her or their son.

He was also expected to stay away from their residence and their son’s school.

Isaiah Rider Jr’s marriage dissolved unexpectedly

Isaiah Rider Jr. arrived in the NBA in 1993, a year after Shaquille O’Neal. After playing for the Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, and Hawks, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. They had a championship squad with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, on the way to their second title.

Within days of arriving in LA, Rider had been subjected to Shaq’s antics. O’Neal offered him $10,000 just to pick a fight with Bryant.

“So when I first get to the Lakers, Shaq tells me, ‘If you and Kobe get into it, it’s 10Gs in the locker,’” he said on All the Smoke. Rider described that Shaq was mad at Kobe at the peak of their internal feud. However, Rider declined the $10,000 because starting a fight would get him kicked off the team.

Right after the championship, he was traded to Denver and he was waived. He didn’t call it retirement at the time but he never played again after nine seasons.

After retiring, his name came up in youth basketball circles. His son is also a rising high school basketball prospect.

When Isaiah and Vanessa did make headlines in the past, it was this ex couple defending each other in brow-raising ways. JR had a string of legal troubles after retiring and was on probation. But Vanessa publicly picked a fight with his probation officer in 2011. In 2019, JR rushed to the defense of his wife and son when they were getting physically assaulted at a basketball camp.

Even on their sporadic appearances on Basketball Wives, there was no indication that JR would file for divorce a few months later.

JR and Vanessa have a court date set for December 17 to decide whether the protection order will be continued. The status of their divorce is unclear.