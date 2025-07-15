Shaquille O’Neal’s Personal Experience Prompts Promise to 52,918 Americans After No-Brainer Move Decision

Helping others is what Shaquille O’Neal does not for the cameras, but because of the teachings of his father. “If you ever make it big time, make sure you help those in need.” These were the words from stepfather Phillip Harrison, a career Army sergeant. We have seen countless efforts from Shaq following the learnings when he either buys essentials for strangers or tips $4000 to a waitress. The giving nature is why there is a foundation to help as many people, and for his recent philanthropic work, he got help from a WNBA star.

There was another sighting of the Lakers legend in Dallas, particularly in Rockwall County. For context, the 4x NBA champion bought a $1.7 million home, which is not small by any means. The 4670-square-foot place also includes a 500-square-foot pool house, and his purchase was in line with his statement, “Dallas is my midway point when I have to go do business on the West Coast.” Since he has a house in the area, it only made sense to add a court as well.

Which he did alongside Arike Ogunbowale of the WNBA Dallas Wings, and in partnership with Icy Hot. Shaquille O’Neal renovated and opened the sixth comeback court, this time at Gloria Williams Park in Rockwall County. The renovation took place to inspire the next generation in underserved communities where 52,918 people are situated in the County. So, the motivation from Shaq was clear, which he revealed while talking to CBS Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I live here in Rockwall, so I know this is an area where we come from, and the court was pretty messed up. So, I’m going to be doing a lot of stuff.” He continued, “We’re going to be doing a lot of stuff in this area. We just want to give them somewhere to come out and just play and just imagine. I’m from San Antonio, so I know what it is to be out here.” Even Arike Ogunbowale, who is originally a Wisconsin native, was proud to help the people of Dallas, since it’s her second home now.

AD

“This is like my second home. I’ve been here my whole career.” The 4x WNBA All-Star has represented the Wings since her rookie days in 2019. “So, of course, this initiative with Icy Hot and Shaq was a no-brainer. just to give back, you know, to the youth that pours into us and, you know, my teammates, every night is special.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shaquille O’Neal has bigger ambitions to help and received 4.81 acres of land

Apart from refurbishing basketball courts with Icy Hot, the NBA icon also worked with JCPenney to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas. What they did was to offer a unique back-to-school shopping experience for 20 students, as they received $500 gift cards and an hour of shopping. Shaq was present and made sure the kids got everything for their back-to-school needs, from apparel to shoes, haircuts, eye exams, and more. But that’s not the big project.

via Imago Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O’Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Last year in July, reports emerged that Clark County would donate 4.81 acres of land to the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation in the northeast region of Las Vegas. The Foundation was started in 2019 to help the underserved youth, primarily from Atlanta, Georgia, and the Las Vegas region, with appropriate resources and opportunities. Building this project requires some money, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal estimates it to be around $16 million. There is no completion date set for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This project, after development too will also be under scrutiny. As the foundation is expected to adhere to obligations once the work is done. In fact, it also has to provide annual reports to Clark County about the available programs, highlighting the initiatives, fundraising efforts, and logistics regarding how many clients it has served. Be it a big purchase like the one in Las Vegas or helping people with $500 gift cards. The Big Aristotle doesn’t shy away from lending his hand to continue what his father taught him.